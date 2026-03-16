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Oscars 2026: Autumn Durald Arkapaw makes history as first woman and Black woman to win Best Cinematography

She received the award for her work on Sinners

Autumn Durald Arkapaw Oscar

It took 98 years for a woman to win Best Cinematography at the Academy Awards

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Mar 16, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Autumn Durald Arkapaw becomes the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Cinematography
  • The award comes for her work on Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler
  • She is also the first woman of colour to receive the honour
  • In her speech, she asked all the women in the room to stand in recognition

At the 98th Academy Awards, cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history by becoming the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography.

She received the award for her work on Sinners, the period horror film directed by Ryan Coogler. Her win also marks the first time a woman of colour has been recognised in the category.

A milestone in a traditionally male-dominated category

The cinematography Oscar has historically been dominated by male filmmakers. Durald Arkapaw’s win comes after only three other women had previously been nominated in the category.

Among them were Rachel Morrison for Mudbound, Ari Wegner for The Power of the Dog, and Mandy Walker for Elvis.

Durald Arkapaw had already built momentum during the awards season, receiving nominations at the BAFTAs, the Critics Choice Awards, and the American Society of Cinematographers Awards, alongside several critics’ prizes for her work on Sinners.

Tribute to women in her acceptance speech

While accepting the Oscar, Durald Arkapaw thanked the cast and crew of Sinners as well as her family. She also invited all the women in the room to stand, saying she would not have reached that moment without their support.

The gesture drew attention to the wider role women have played in shaping careers within the film industry.

Competition in the category

Durald Arkapaw won the award ahead of a strong group of nominees, including Darius Khondji for Marty Supreme, Michael Bauman for One Battle After Another, and Adolpho Veloso for Train Dreams.

Her win for Sinners marked one of the historic moments of the night, highlighting a shift in recognition within one of the Academy’s most technically demanding categories.

black women academy awards autumn oscars 2026 best cinematography oscars 2026

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