Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Australia: Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple vandalised with anti-Hindu graffiti

Recently, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Australia’s Mill Park was smeared with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti.

Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple, Australia (Photo:hsvshivavishnutemple.org.au)

By: Pramod Thomas

The Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia’s Carrum Downs has been vandalised with anti-Hindu graffiti. This has left Australia’s Indian-Australian community in shock, The Australia Today reported.

This comes a week after the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Australia’s Mill Park was smeared with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti.

The act came to notice on Monday (16) after temple devotees came for ‘darshan’ amid the three-day long “Thai Pongal” festival which is being celebrated by Australia’s Tamil Hindu community.

Usha Senthilnathan a devotee of Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple told The Australia Today, “We are a Tamil minority group in Australia, a lot of us came as refugees to escape the religious persecution.”

She urged premier Dan Andrews and Victoria Police to take strict action against the goons who are trying to scare the Victorian Hindu community.

On the evening of January 15, Khalistan supporters tried to draw support for their referendum through a car rally in Melbourne.

However, they failed miserably as less than two hundred people gathered out of an almost 60,000-strong Melbourne community, according to The Australia Today.

Hindu Council of Australia’s Victoria chapter president Makrand Bhagwat, as quoted by The Australia Today, said: “I can’t tell you how upset I am for witnessing a second Hindu Temple vandalised for Khalistan propaganda.”

Melbourne Hindu community member Sachin Mahate said: “If these Khalistan supporters have the courage they should go and draw graffiti on the Victorian Parliament building rather than target peaceful Hindu community’s religious places.”

Recently, BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the Mill park area of Melbourne was allegedly vandalised by anti-India elements with anti-India slogans written on the walls of the temple, The Australia Today reported.

Patel, an onlooker who did not want to reveal his first name, shared how he witnessed the vandalised walls of the temple when he visited the site.

“When I reached the temple today morning all walls were coloured with graffiti of Khalistani hatred towards Hindus,” The Australia Today quoted Patel as saying.

He added, “I am angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred towards the peaceful Hindu community by Khalistan supporters.”

Issuing a statement to The Australia Today, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir stated that they are “deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate.” It said that they have remained committed to “peaceful coexistence and dialogue to all faiths.”

BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir further said that they have informed the authorities regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese in a video message has extended “warmest wishes” to Pramukh Swami Maharaj ji and the BAPS organisation upon his 100th birth anniversary.

The video message of Albanese has been shared by Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Scientist sues King’s College London over painful pipetting work at lab
News
Malala Yousafzai onboards Oscar-shortlisted documentary film Stranger at the Gate as executive producer
News
Pakistani-origin teacher who was mocked by students loses race discrimination case against Scottish school
News
London police officer pleads guilty to 24 counts of rape
News
UN experts to tour UK to investigate ‘racial discrimination’
News
India, UK sign, exchange letters to formalise Young Professional Scheme in London
News
1 in 4 suffer from bad breath – Here’s a ‘simple’ trick to…
News
Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
News
Pilot couple killed in air crashes in Nepal – 16 years apart
News
Documentary says Vishal Mehrotra, 8, may have been murdered by notorious paedophile
HEADLINE STORY
Managing negative emotions could be key to slowing pathological ageing: Study
News
Sunak says will send heavy tanks to Ukraine
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW