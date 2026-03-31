Australia takes on Meta, TikTok and Google as 70 per cent of under -16s stay on social media

Highlights

31 per cent of children still had social media accounts after the ban, down from 49 per cent before.

Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube are under investigation for non-compliance.

Platforms face fines of up to A$49.5 m if found in breach.

Australia's government has accused major tech companies including Meta, TikTok and Google of failing to enforce its landmark ban on social media use for under-16s, after officials discovered large numbers of children still hold accounts.

A survey of 900 Australian parents revealed roughly one-third said their children still had at least one social media account after the ban took effect, down from 49 per cent beforehand.

Among under-16s who had accounts on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok before the ban, 70 per cent managed to keep their access, the research found.

Australia's communications minister Anika Wells announced on Tuesday that Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube were all facing investigation for potentially breaking the rules.

She claimed the companies weren't doing enough to enforce the ban.

Technology called inadequate

The eSafety Commission said the technology these firms are using, such as facial age estimation, isn't working well enough.

Officials also accused the platforms of having weak safeguards that let teenagers keep trying age verification checks until they pass.

The social media age laws, which started last December, list Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, X, YouTube, Kick and Reddit as "age-restricted platforms".

The legislation bans under-16s from holding accounts and requires companies to take reasonable steps stopping children from opening or keeping accounts. Breaking these rules can result in fines reaching A$49.5 m.

Meta pointed out that accurately checking ages online presents challenges for the entire industry, particularly at the 16-year boundary.

Meta suggested that most effective step would be age verification and parental approval at app store level before teenagers can download apps or create accounts.

The government said in January that more than 4.7 million social media accounts were deactivated, removed or restricted in the first days after the ban started on 10th December, but didn't break down how many accounts each platform removed.

Wells said eSafety was still collecting evidence before deciding whether to pursue penalties against any company.