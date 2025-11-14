Convenience king Jeyaseelan Thambirajah takes home Asian Trader crown

A RETAILER from Sheffield, known for building a flourishing chain of stores, won the top prize at the prestigious Asian Trader Awards last Wednesday (5) in London.

Jeyaseelan Thambirajah runs the Pre­mier Queen Street store in Sheffield and has established a reputation for his estate of 20 convenience stores, said to be in the “premier league of convenience retailing”.

Thambirajah was crowned Asian Trad­er of 2025 at last week’s ceremony, hosted by the Asian Media Group, publishers of Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat news weeklies. Trade minister Sir Chris Bryant was the chief guest at the event, which recognises outstanding achievements in the sector.

Shailesh Solanki, Andrew Yaxley of Booker Group and Kalpesh Solanki

Sir Chris recalled working at a newsa­gent as a teenager and paid tribute to the hard work and long hours that go into running a local store.

He said, “It’s hard, hard work and con­venience stores up and down the country are the backbone of the British society… they are absolutely essential to our eco­nomic success.”

The minister added, “We should cele­brate financial, economic and business success in this country far, far more than we do so far. We should celebrate the small businesses that become big busi­nesses, the small businesses that survive even through difficult times.”

And , Sir Chris Bryant

“Part of our job as a government is, sometimes, just to get out of the way of business, to let you get on and prosper and build your business. It’s our job to help you, to make sure that there’s a level playing field for all businesses… some­times it’s making sure there’s advice or financial support for people.”

Sir Chris explained three areas of focus for his department – a small business strategy, making sure there is support, including training about exports, or ad­vice on finding financial support, under­standing risk, making sure people get paid on time, that invoices are paid prop­erly by other big businesses.

“We also want to make sure business rates are permanently brought down, in particular for smaller businesses and for businesses in the hospitality sector,” Sir Chris said.

He added that the Labour government wants to reduce the regulatory burden on business by 25 per cent.

“We’re in the business of enabling you to do business. It’s business that makes the government prosper, and that’s what we’re determined to do.”

The minister added that “India is part of our economic future” after the UK signed the free trade agreement in July and added that ministers will prioritise key sectors under the industrial strategy “where we think we have a real advantage.”

More than 650 guests attended the awards ceremony, now in its 36th year. Judges chose Jeyaseelan for his many achievements – being a retail innovator and one of the first to introduce a dedi­cated ‘vape vault’ offering expanded ranges in pod flavours, e-liquids, and pouch formats, thereby creating a ‘desti­nation’ zone where customers can con­veniently compare all smokeless options.

Each store features immaculate dis­plays and in-store promotions that are vibrant, exciting and packed with theatre.

Shoppers are greeted by staff in uni­form and enjoy a wide selection of ambi­ent, fresh, chilled and frozen foods, snacks, soft drinks and beers, wines and spirits. Speciality grocery ranges, includ­ing from India, China and the rest of Asia, are tailored to meet the unique needs of the local population.

The Premier Queen Street store has a high turnover in speciality and world food, food to go, vape and off-licence; beverages are expertly merchandised in a 13-bay beer cave, with craft beers, bulk offers and complimentary products to enhance impulse sales – and which ac­count for 26 per cent of total store sales.

Another top winner was Andrew Yax­ley, chief executive officer, Booker Group, who was honoured with the Ram Solanki Editor’s Award.

Established in the memory of Ram­niklal Solanki CBE, the late editor in chief and founder of AMG, it recognises an in­dividual who has made an outstanding and lasting contribution to the sector.

Yaxley began his career in 1990 at Mars, where, over the course of the next decade, he learned the nuts and bolts of the FM­CG sector he came to master. In 2001, he joined Tesco as a category director, being put in charge of those convenience chan­nel staples of confectionery, drinks, crisps and snacks.

There he rapidly rose through the ranks, and had stints working for the group in eastern Europe and in various UK divisions. Yaxley rose to become CEO of Ireland, chief product officer in the UK and a member of the company’s executive committee. In 2020, he took charge of his current role where his focus has been on innovation, efficiency, and strengthening relationships with inde­pendent retailers.

“His impact on the sector stretches be­yond where he works, in terms of efficien­cy and sustainability, above all in being an essential partner for the convenience sec­tor, offering them access to resources that help them remain competitive in a chal­lenging marketplace,” said Kalpesh Solan­ki, group managing editor, and Shailesh Solanki, executive editor, of AMG.

TV presenter Nikki Bedi hosted the event, where 14 other retailers were hon­oured across different categories.

United Wholesale’s depot in Rainham, Essex won the Wholesale Depot of the Year award. Six new product launches from the last year, voted for by the retail­ers, were also feted. The event also raised funds for Lepra, a charity that supports people affected by leprosy.