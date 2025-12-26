England trail Australia by 46 after 20 wickets fall on dramatic first day at MCG

ENGLAND endured a tough opening day of the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, slipping to 110 all out after dismissing Australia for 152 to trail by 46 runs after a dramatic 20 wickets fell.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss on a green pitch under overcast skies and his fast bowlers made early use of the conditions, bowling Australia out inside a day in front of 94,199 spectators.

It was the largest cricket crowd at the MCG, surpassing the 93,013 who attended the 2015 World Cup final, and England were rewarded with Josh Tongue taking 5-45 as Australia collapsed.

However, England’s batting struggled even more. They fell to 16-4 and could not recover, leaving Australia to bat for one over before stumps. Nightwatchman Scott Boland safely negotiated it alongside Travis Head.

Australia closed on 4-0, with Boland on four and Head yet to face a ball, holding a 46-run lead.

"I feel like anyone could have taken a 'five-fer' today," said Tongue, who became the first Englishman to take five wickets in a Test innings at the MCG since Dean Headley and Darren Gough in 1998.

"When I'm at my best I'm bowling at that fuller length. Stokes has spoken to us quite a bit about it, going a touch fuller but hitting the pitch hard.

"If we get the ball in the same areas tomorrow we can get them three of four wickets down in the first hour."

Australia bowler Michael Neser, who took 4-45, said the conditions made batting difficult.

"We saw how tough it was when we batted. The ball was nipping around and we needed to bowl in the right areas," Neser said.

"You need to put pressure back on their bowlers. You need to find the perfect balance between defence and attack."

Tongue said England were still in the contest.

"No, not at all. They lead by 50," said Tongue.

"We will come back refreshed tomorrow morning. We have got to make sure to stick to what we did today and come out tomorrow."

Duckett woes continue

England opener Ben Duckett was out for two, days after unverified video surfaced showing him drunk during a mid-series beach break.

The 31-year-old chipped a catch to Neser at mid-on off Mitchell Starc.

Neser then removed Jacob Bethell, playing in place of Ollie Pope, when he edged to Alex Carey.

Zak Crawley was caught in the slips by Steve Smith off Starc, before Joe Root edged Neser to Carey.

Harry Brook counter-attacked with sixes off Starc and Neser and added 50 with Stokes before Scott Boland trapped Brook lbw for 41.

Boland then bowled Jamie Smith for two and had Will Jacks caught behind within 10 deliveries.

When Stokes edged Neser to Smith in the slips for 16, England’s innings ended.

Australia have already retained the Ashes after wins in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.

England lost the urn in 11 days of play, with a drinking scandal during a beach break adding to the pressure.

Crucial toss

England responded well after Stokes won the toss.

Head hit consecutive boundaries off Brydon Carse but was out for 12, chopping on to Atkinson.

Jake Weatherald was caught behind off Tongue for 10, before Marnus Labuschagne edged Tongue to Root for six.

Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja steadied the innings until Tongue bowled Smith for nine.

Khawaja edged Atkinson to Smith for 29, while Alex Carey was caught by Crawley off Stokes for 20.

Cameron Green hit back-to-back fours off Tongue before being run out for 17.

Starc was caught by Stokes at mid-off off Carse, before Tongue removed Neser and Boland to end the innings.