Australia beat England in final Test to seal 4-1 Ashes series win

AUSTRALIA beat England by five wickets in the final Ashes Test on Thursday to secure a 4-1 series win, as Usman Khawaja ended his Test career with victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Chasing a target of 160, Australia reached the runs after lunch on day five, despite losing several wickets. Cameron Green finished not out on 22 and Alex Carey was unbeaten on 16.

England’s defeat brought the series to an end after a difficult tour.

“That’s Ashes cricket. Everyone got tense,” Carey said after hitting the winning runs.

“Usman is going to be missed. A great career and a great way to finish.”

Australia lost openers Travis Head for 29 and Jake Weatherald for 34, along with captain Steve Smith for 12. Khawaja scored six in his final innings before retiring.

“It means a lot. So much has gone into it. The only thing I wanted was a win, as much as I wanted to hit the winning runs,” Khawaja said after being bowled by Josh Tongue.

“The whole Test match I found it hard to control my emotions,” he added after his 88th and final Test appearance.

Marnus Labuschagne made 37 after being dropped on 20 before being run out, reducing Australia to 121-5 and giving England brief hope.

That hope followed England being dismissed for 342, with Jacob Bethell scoring 154.

“Australia are an incredible team,” England captain Ben Stokes said.

“They had individuals who stood up. Full credit to them. But we know we could have done better.”

England tour ends in defeat

England’s loss ended a long tour that began with defeats in the first two Tests in Perth and Brisbane by eight wickets, followed by an 82-run loss in Adelaide.

The visitors had arrived believing they could win their first Ashes series in Australia since 2010-11.

After criticism of their preparation, discipline and aggressive style, England won the fourth Test in Melbourne by four wickets, their first Test victory in Australia in 18 matches.

That win restored some pride, but the defeat in Sydney means England face questions on their return home.

“Time for reflection is not right now,” Stokes said.

“We’ve got a long time away to reflect on it. Come June when we next play, hopefully we can put the wrongs right.”

Snicko dispute and England innings

Earlier on day five, Weatherald survived a caught-behind review on 16 despite Snicko appearing to show a faint sound. Brydon Carse was pulled away from the umpire by Stokes and exchanged words with Weatherald.

Head was later caught by Carse off Tongue, while Weatherald edged Tongue to Matthew Potts. Smith was dismissed by spinner Will Jacks and Khawaja played on after receiving a guard of honour from England.

England resumed on 302-8 and added 40 runs. Bethell reached 150 before edging Mitchell Starc to Carey after a 265-ball innings that included 15 fours.

Tongue was the last wicket to fall for six, with Potts unbeaten on 18. Starc finished with 31 wickets in the series, the most by any bowler.

Australia were all out for 567 in their first innings, built on centuries from Head and Smith, after England had made 384, led by Joe Root’s 160.

