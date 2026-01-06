Head and Smith centuries give Australia control in final Ashes Test

AUSTRALIA moved into control on day three of the fifth and final Ashes Test on Tuesday as Travis Head and Steve Smith scored centuries to build a 134-run lead over England.

Head made 163 and Smith finished unbeaten on 129 as Australia reached 518-7 at stumps in reply to England’s 384 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It was Head’s third hundred of the series, following his scores of 123 in Perth and 170 in Adelaide. Smith’s innings was his first century of the series. Beau Webster was with him on 42 at the close.

Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already retained the Ashes. England are seeking another win after their victory in the previous Test in Melbourne.

“Nice batting wicket out there. Nice to start my innings on the back of a great innings from Travis Head,” Smith told Fox Sports.

“When you're out there with him they forget about you and I was able to get into my work. Worked out well today.”

Head reached his century from 105 balls but was dismissed after lunch, trapped lbw by Jacob Bethell while attempting a sweep. It was Bethell’s first spell of the series.

Smith later hit Bethell for six on his way to a 37th Test hundred, his 13th Ashes century, moving him past Jack Hobbs. Only Donald Bradman has more.

Usman Khawaja, playing his 88th and final Test, was lbw to Brydon Carse for 17. Alex Carey made 16, Michael Neser scored 24 and Cameron Green added 37.

“This is proper Test cricket now in terms of the graft and the stuff that you have to put in,” Bethell said.

“Yeah, it was a tough day, but you know, that's what it's about. We’ve got to come out tomorrow, take those three wickets early on and get back in again.”