Asda celebrates a Ramadan to remember with a bespoke tasting menu

By: Eastern Eye

Ramadan is going to be particularly special this year, as people around the country prepare to celebrate, breaking their fasts together with the whole family for the first time since 2019. Asda is excited to help families prepare to make every Sehri and Iftar meal a success on this very special occasion with their delicious and affordable range of products, and this year they have a bigger range of Ramadan offerings available in stores and online.

To celebrate the exciting expansion of the Asda World Food range and the inclusion of a seasonal Ramadan aisle in over 102 stores, Asda hosted a special event to showcase its offerings. Hosted at the Bellavita Cafe, the event space was elegantly decorated with flowing fabrics, delicate lights, and coloured Arabic lamps, for a stylish and exclusive evening.

The event was hosted by Salma, the talented food influencer and content creator behind @salmasrecipes, who collaborated with Asda to create a selection of bespoke recipes that featured the star products of Asda’s Ramadan range. A guest list of influencers, media personalities and food bloggers from the culinary world were in attendance to sample Salma’s menu and celebrate the upcoming Ramadan with Asda.

Guests were welcomed with a refreshing handmade triple berry mocktail before being wowed by Salma’s Bangladeshi inspired Iftar menu. Serving up an exciting mouthful of flavours with her quick and delicious Samosa Chaat and delicately spiced Paneer Tikka bites. She followed them up with a taste of her fluffy Chana Pilau and a spoonful of her delicious Palak Aloo recipe, as well as her tempting Deshi Tiger Prawns, made using ASDA Extra Special Easy-Peel Vietnamese Tiger Prawns.

The star of the show was a one-pot Achari Chicken packed with fragrant spices, based on one of her mother’s recipes, featuring Laila Ginger and Garlic Pastes and Ashoka’s mixed pickle. For dessert, Salma served up a rich and creamy Phirni studded with roasted pistachios. Guests were impressed by the versatility of Asda’s Ramadan range and enjoyed sampling Salma’s bold and inventive flavours.

“I was delighted to be invited by Asda to host this event and create recipes for them”, said Salma. I’m pleased to see everyone enjoying the Bangladeshi flavours, especially the Deshi Prawn Bhuna that’s based on my mother’s recipe, to which I gave my own twist by adding KTC chopped tomatoes for a sweet and tangy taste. Being able to find the right ingredients for that recipe, alongside everything else under one roof at Asda really impressed me. Their range made it easy for me to create this rich and varied menu.”

The event’s warm and welcoming atmosphere and delicious tasting menu came together to create a joyful Ramadan celebration that demonstrated Asda’s commitment to serving their customers and their needs with an expansive and versatile Ramadan range all under one roof.