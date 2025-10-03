Aryan Khan reveals the personal mantra that kept him going while 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' tops Netflix globally

Highlights:

Aryan Khan breaks his silence following the global success of his Netflix series.

He reveals a specific character's dialogue became a personal mantra for him.

The filmmaker openly discusses the intense pressure and sleepless nights of production.

His debut show has dominated Netflix charts in numerous countries.

Khan shared his emotional reaction to the audience's positive response.

Aryan Khan is finally talking about the whirlwind success of his new Netflix series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood. While the show rockets up the global charts, the new director is pulling back the curtain on his own challenging journey to make it. He has shared how a philosophical line from his own character, Jaraj Saxena, became a crucial source of strength for him, especially when exhaustion and pressure mounted during the demanding production process.

Aryan Khan admits Netflix fame brought him to breaking point and a line from his own show saved him Getty Images





What did Aryan Khan say about his struggles?

Let's be honest, everyone expected a big debut, but nobody predicted this level of pressure. For the first time, Aryan admits how difficult things got. He stated that throughout the most challenging moments, a line from Rajat Bedi's character, Jaraj, would repeat in his head: "Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai," which means "there's a huge difference between losing and giving up."

It's a heavy thought, isn't it? The difference between losing and actually accepting that you're defeated. He joked that at first he put it down to a serious lack of sleep, just fatigue messing with his head. But the idea stuck anyway. It was enough to keep him pushing forward, day after day.

Aryan Khan reflecting on the global success of The Ba**ds of Bollywood Getty Images





How successful is The Ba**ds of Bollywood?

You've seen the memes, you've heard the music. The numbers now confirm it's a proper hit. We're talking Top Five Most-Watched non-English shows on Netflix worldwide. It hit the number one spot in nine different countries. That's not just good, it's huge. The fan theories and reels flooding social media feeds prove the show has connected far beyond just viewership. It's sparked conversations and controversies, which is exactly what any creator wants.





What was Aryan Khan's emotional response?

Seeing all this love from a global audience has hit him hard. He called it "deeply emotional." The truth is, you spend years on something, fuelled by little more than your own belief and a few character voices in your head. To then see it bring happiness to so many people? That's the entire point, he says. That feeling is what pulled him into storytelling in the first place.





He acknowledged that the story he started with now feels like it belongs to everyone watching. It's not just his anymore. And he gives a quiet nod to his character again, ending with Jaraj's humble question to the audience: "Ab pehechana?" meaning, 'now you recognise me'?