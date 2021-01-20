Aryaana: New Indian star in the American musical sky

SINGER ARYAANA G DISCUSSES HER DEBUT SINGLE AND CAREER PLANS







by ASJAD NAZIR

BRIGHT new stars appear every year and one to look out for in 2021 is Mumbai born singer, songwriter and self-taught musician Aryaana G.

The now Los Angeles-based 21-year-old recently announced herself by teaming up with multi-platinum American rapper OT Genasis for her dynamic debut single Stockholm Syndrome. The free-flowing duet combining their contrasting styles clocked up over 600,000 YouTube views in the first week alone and has set the exciting newcomer up for a bright career.







Eastern Eye caught up with terrific new talent Aryaana G to discuss her debut single, music and future plans.

What first connected you to music?

My father and brother are both exceptional guitar players, and my mum loves to sing, so I have grown up witnessing my family’s love for music. Music has become the thing that connects us and something we always do together, which is why it holds such a deep sentimental value for me.

What led towards your debut single Stockholm Syndrome?

I wrote this song when I was 16 and I’ve been itching to share it with the world ever since. However, it always felt like something was not quite right. When I heard OT’s verse, I knew it was the missing piece of the puzzle. With Almost Famous’s sublime music, OT’s rap and my vocals, I’m amazed at how well everything came together.







What inspired the song?

Flashback to 2016, I was on a call with my best friend complaining about being utterly confused about a personal decision in my life. I was battling an inner struggle with half of me wanting something and the other half wanting something else. Feeling torn, it made me realise the complexity of human emotions and I penned the song on my piano the same night.

What was your experience of working with OT Genasis like?

Having someone of his calibre collaborate with me on my first song is incredible. He did everything he could to make me comfortable on set, and he is an amazing artist and human being. All in all, it was a great experience and I feel blessed to have been able to live it.

What has the response to your first big track been like?

It’s been positively overwhelming. The amount of love and support I’ve received has honestly been astounding to me. And not to mention, totally unexpected. I mean I hoped people would like it and relate to it. I hoped it would touch a few hearts, but I genuinely didn’t expect to receive this much love. It really is the best feeling in the world.







Is this the kind of music you want to make in the future?

I would definitely want to expand and delve into more acoustic renditions that are slower and deeply emotional, but also, I want to explore the dance genre and play with something more upbeat. Something that makes people want to groove.

What can we expect next from you?

I am hoping to collaborate on a lot of interesting projects in 2021. Expect a killer album.

How much does it help you as a singer that you are also a musician?

More than one would think. I only started playing the piano to go along with my singing and now I find it nearly impossible to write a new song without an instrument.

What made you move from Mumbai to Los Angeles, and how was the experience?

It all started when Hardik Zaveri, founder of Enable, a talent management firm, reached out to me after hearing my music through a mutual friend. I had a brief meeting with him in Mumbai and the next thing I know, I’m on a flight to LA. The experience has been great. It’s been a lot of hard work over several years and I do miss my family, but after the tremendous support I’ve received on this song, it all feels worth it.

What kind of music dominates your playlist?

My taste in music is versatile and what I listen to, at any given moment, depends on my mood in that moment. I do love soft rock, r’n’b and hip-hop!

What inspires you musically?

Both my family back home and my adopted family in LA are my biggest inspirations. I am surrounded by a bunch of people all pursuing what they love, which has given me the courage to go after what I want.





