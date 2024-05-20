  • Monday, May 20, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Arun Govil to Vivek Oberoi: 5 actors who played Modi on-screen

These portrayals have brought various facets of Narendra Modi’s life to the screen, from his humble beginnings and rise through the political ranks to his tenure as the Prime Minister of India.

Arun Govil and Vivek Oberoi

By: Mohnish Singh

Over the years, several Indian actors have portrayed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in various films and web series. As the news of veteran actor Sathyaraj, known for playing the popular character of Kattappa, playing Modi in an upcoming biopic emerges in the media, we take a look at 5 Indian actors who have played Modi on-screen.

Vivek Oberoi: PM Narendra Modi

Vivek Oberoi played the titular role in this biographical drama directed by Omung Kumar. The film chronicles Modi’s journey from his early days in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

Mahesh Thakur: Modi: Journey of a Common Man

Directed by Umesh Shukla, this web series on Eros Now explores Modi’s life across different phases. Mahesh Thakur portrayed Modi during his years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and his rise to national prominence.

Rajit Kapur: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in lead roles, Uri: The Surgical Strike is a military action film that presents dramatised account of the true event of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. In the film, Rajit Kapur plays the role of Modi.

Ashish Sharma: Modi: Journey of a Common Man

In the same series created by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Sharma played a younger version of Modi, depicting his early years and his initial foray into politics. The series is based on the book Modi: Common Man’s PM written by author Kishor Mukwana.

Arun Govil: Article 370

Arun Govil, a name synonymous with the divine portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s epic television series Ramayana, took on a strikingly different yet significant role in his recent venture, Article 370.  In the film, Govil stepped into the shoes of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These portrayals have brought various facets of Narendra Modi’s life to the screen, from his humble beginnings and rise through the political ranks to his tenure as the Prime Minister of India. Each actor has brought a unique perspective to the role, contributing to the diverse representation of one of India’s most influential political figures.

Related Stories

NEWS
‘Baahubali’ fame Sathyaraj to play Modi in upcoming biopic
NEWS
Delhi-bred filmmaker in Cannes Critics’ Week with Estonian entry
NEWS
‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’: AR Rahman unveils doc-feature at Cannes
NEWS
Focus Features buys international rights to Riz Ahmed’s ‘Hamlet’
NEWS
Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in Cannes
NEWS
Ranveer, Deepika, Akshay and other celebs vote in Mumbai
NEWS
Cannes 2024: Aishwarya walks in blue-silver gown in second appearance
NEWS
Gwen Stefani dons Rahul Mishra’s ensemble at Academy of Country Music Awards
NEWS
Taiwan-India co-production ‘Demon Hunters’ first footage unveiled at Cannes
NEWS
Kalki Koechlin to play American writer in John Keller’s ‘Her Song’
NEWS
Cannes 2024: Shyam Benegal’s ‘Manthan’ gets standing ovation
Entertainment
Maninder Buttar: ‘The Punjabi music industry is thriving’

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW