Arun Govil to Vivek Oberoi: 5 actors who played Modi on-screen

These portrayals have brought various facets of Narendra Modi’s life to the screen, from his humble beginnings and rise through the political ranks to his tenure as the Prime Minister of India.

Arun Govil and Vivek Oberoi

By: Mohnish Singh

Over the years, several Indian actors have portrayed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in various films and web series. As the news of veteran actor Sathyaraj, known for playing the popular character of Kattappa, playing Modi in an upcoming biopic emerges in the media, we take a look at 5 Indian actors who have played Modi on-screen.

Vivek Oberoi: PM Narendra Modi

Vivek Oberoi played the titular role in this biographical drama directed by Omung Kumar. The film chronicles Modi’s journey from his early days in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

Mahesh Thakur: Modi: Journey of a Common Man

Directed by Umesh Shukla, this web series on Eros Now explores Modi’s life across different phases. Mahesh Thakur portrayed Modi during his years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and his rise to national prominence.

Rajit Kapur: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in lead roles, Uri: The Surgical Strike is a military action film that presents dramatised account of the true event of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. In the film, Rajit Kapur plays the role of Modi.

Ashish Sharma: Modi: Journey of a Common Man

In the same series created by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Sharma played a younger version of Modi, depicting his early years and his initial foray into politics. The series is based on the book Modi: Common Man’s PM written by author Kishor Mukwana.

Arun Govil: Article 370

Arun Govil, a name synonymous with the divine portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s epic television series Ramayana, took on a strikingly different yet significant role in his recent venture, Article 370. In the film, Govil stepped into the shoes of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

