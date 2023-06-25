Art Malik receives Pakistan society’s Jinnah Medal

Malik has many notable achievements in an international career spanning more than 40 years

Art Malik (L) receives the Jinnah Medal

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITISH actor Art Malik has received the Pakistan society’s Jinnah Medal at the 68th annual dinner held last week at the Great Hall, Lincoln’s Inn.

Pakistan high commissioner, Moazzam Ahmad Khan and ambassador Leena Salim Moazzam were the guests of honour at the event.

Architect Prof Yasmeen Lari, the Sir Arthur Marshall visiting professor of sustainable design and visiting dellow at Jesus College, Cambridge and co-founder of the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, was the keynote speaker.

Syed Mahmood Masood, honorary secretary of the Pakistan Society, said, “The award is being given to the Pakistan born British actor, Art Malik, in recognition of his many notable achievements in an international career spanning 45 years to date in film, television and theatre, as well as for his philanthropic work for the visually impaired”.

Malik was born Athar Ul Haque Malik in Bahawalpur in 1952. During the past four decades, he has been active on the global stage from London’s west end to Broadway in New York, with over 44 television productions and more than 34 feature films to his name, a statement said.

He also worked with some of the best writers, actors, producers and directors in the industry. His latest film was Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Malik has been as co-chairman of the Graham Layton Trust, which has provided free eye care to over 56 million patients in Pakistan through the Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust hospitals and clinics.

Dr. Arif Alvi, president, Pakistan, said, “I am delighted to note that the society for many decades has enhanced people-to-people ties and civil society cooperation between Pakistan and the UK. By promoting a deeper appreciation of Pakistani art, culture, literature, history and heritage, the society continues to help nurture bonds of friendship, understanding and goodwill among our two nations and people. We value the important role played by the Society in carrying forward the historic legacy of Pakistan-UK partnership to our future generations.”

High commissioner Ahmad Khan, said, “The Pakistan Society is the flag bearer of the abiding friendship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. It continues to play a commendable role in fostering greater understanding of Pakistan and its rich literary and cultural heritage and in this way, bringing Pakistan and the UK closer together.”

The chairman of the Pakistan society, Sir William Blackburne, said, “This year’s dinner gave us a chance to toast not only the health the president of Pakistan, who is the Society’s Patron, but also, and for the first time, the health of King Charles and Queen Camilla.”

Founded in 1951 and based in London, the Pakistan society aims to increase public knowledge in Britain of the arts, history, geography, economic life and institutions of Pakistan. The event was supported by Bestway, UBL UK, British Pakistan Foundation and HBL Bank UK, the statement added.