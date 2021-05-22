Arjun Kapoor on dating Malaika Arora and accepting her past

By: Mohnish Singh

Fans are always curious about their favourite stars’ personal life as much as they are about their professional one. However, there have been umpteen occurrences in showbiz where the media just tried to cross certain boundaries too often for more views and hits and things got really ugly. But there have also been occasions where the actors involved dealt with the situation with dignity and respect.

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship often makes the heads turn for a variety of reasons, one of them being the huge age gap that the couple shares and, of course, Arora’s past. Paparazzi followed them like a shadow when the news about them seeing each other emerged, but the two always treated the photographers with dignity.

Though a certain section of society still judges their relationship, the couple seems to be in a far better and happier space now. Recently, Kapoor was asked about dating someone older than him with a child from a previous marriage.

Responding to the question, the actor said, “I do not try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there. And I have been in that situation where I have seen things pan out publicly and it is not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she is comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So, you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face.”

When asked about his wedding plans with Arora, the actor said, “Not planned and not thought about it right now, but like I always say, I will not hide it.”