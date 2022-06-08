Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 08, 2022
AR Rahman named ambassador of Indo-UK culture platform

The 'Season of Culture' aims to build on the British Council's work in India and strengthen India-UK collaboration in the areas of arts, English and education.

FILE PHOTO: Music composer and singer A R Rahman attends the launch of English ‘NEXA Music’ platform in Mumbai on February 21, 2020. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

MUSIC great A R Rahman has been named the ambassador of the British Council’s ‘India-UK Together Season of Culture’, which aims to boost collaboration among emerging artists.

The ‘Season of Culture’ marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. It was officially launched on Tuesday (7) by Britain’s deputy high commissioner to India Jan Thomson and director (India) of the British Council Barbara Wickham.

Rahman said as an artist, it is a pleasure to be part of an innovative cultural programme which supports creative excellence and artistic appreciation; and brings diverse audiences together.

“Today, creative expression and exchange can nurture young talent and create a global stage for fair and equitable access to arts,” he added.

Wickham said Rahman has been a significant adviser to the ‘Season of Culture’ and his work and professional journey truly embody what the ‘Season of Culture’ stands for – working together, and artistic output that captures the imagination of the world.

Over 1,400 artists will showcase their collaborations to millions of audiences across India, Britain, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, through a wide array of arts such as theatre, dance, visual arts, literature, music, architecture, design, fashion, tech-art, and new media art.

The ‘Season of Culture’ aims to build on the British Council’s work in India and strengthen India-UK collaboration in the areas of arts, English and education.

Wickham said people in both countries will have the chance to experience innovative and exciting creative work from some of the most promising UK and Indian artists pushing the envelope of creativity and the infusion of creative tech.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

