Apple to challenge India order to preload state-run cyber safety app on smartphones

Tech giant raises privacy concerns over mandatory installation of state-owned tracking application affecting 730 million smartphones

Apple

The application is designed to track stolen phones, block them, and prevent misuse

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 02, 2025
Highlights

  • Apple refuses to comply with government directive requiring preloaded Sanchar Saathi app.
  • Opposition parties accuse Modi government of introducing surveillance tool.
  • Telecom minister insists app is voluntary despite confidential order mandating installation.
Apple has confirmed it will not comply with the Indian government's directive requiring it to preload a state-owned cyber safety application on its smartphones, citing significant privacy and security concerns.

The Indian government has confidentially ordered major manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi to preinstall the Sanchar Saathi (Communication Partner) app on all devices within 90 days. The application is designed to track stolen phones, block them, and prevent misuse through monitoring of IMEI numbers.

"India has big second-hand mobile device market," the telecom ministry said in a statement late on Monday. "Cases have also been observed where stolen or blacklisted devices are being re-sold.

According to industry sources familiar with Apple's position, the California-based company plans to inform New Delhi that it does not follow such mandates anywhere globally, as they raise serious privacy and security issues for its iOS ecosystem. "It's not only like taking a sledgehammer, this is like a double-barrel gun," one source told Reuters

Political backlash intensifies

The November (28) directive also requires manufacturers to ensure the app cannot be disabled and to push it to existing devices through software updates. India's telecom ministry defended the measure as necessary to combat "serious endangerment" of cyber security.

However, the order sparked a political uproar in Parliament, with prime minister Narendra Modi's opponents criticising it as a surveillance tool. Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress Party announced plans to address the issue in Parliament, while senior Congress leader KC Venugopal declared on X "Big Brother cannot watch us."

Facing mounting criticism, Telecom minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia attempted to clarify on Tuesday that the app represents a "voluntary and democratic system," stating users can activate it by choice and "easily delete it from their phone at any time." He did not, however, address the contradictory confidential directive ordering mandatory preloading.

Apple does not plan to go to court or take a public stand but will tell the government it cannot follow the order because of security vulnerabilities, the second source told the Reuters

The mandate affects India's 730 m smartphones and comes as Apple fights a separate legal battle with Indian authorities over antitrust penalties that could result in fines up to $38 bn.

Samsung and other manufacturers are reportedly reviewing the order, which sources say was issued without industry consultation. Apple has indicated it will not pursue legal action but maintains it "can't do this. Period."

