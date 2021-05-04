Anushka Shetty spreads positivity during the pandemic with her powerful message

By: Mohnish Singh

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking havoc in India ever since cases started increasing in the month of February when the country reported an average of about 10,000 infections a day. The situation progressively worsened in April and Covid-19 infections show no signs of slowing down even in May as the country added more than 355,000 cases on Tuesday, down from more than 400,000 daily infections on 30 April.

The vaccination drive is going on but vaccinating a country with a population of more than 1.3 billion is not an easy task. As the country’s caseload keeps increasing day by day, celebrities have been urging people to mask up, follow all social distancing norms and take all precautions to protect themselves.

Meanwhile, actress Anushka Shetty has shared some words of positivity during these trying times. “It has been trying times and each one out there are trying to do their best. Losses that can never be compensated. Let us all help each other to navigate through these tough times. Please, please, do follow the protocols. Stay at home, impose self-lockdown, talk to your family and friends, be in touch. Not everyone knows how to express what they feel,” she wrote on social media.

She added, “Do some breathing. Look for one positive thing every day. Stay positive. We need that energy to lift all around. Help in your own small way even if it means a prayer. And we will get through this. Let us focus on what can be done at the moment and not drain energy on anything negative. We together truly can bring forward our strength of being human and get through this with grace. Loads of love and prayers.”

Anushka Shetty was last seen in Tamil film Silence (2020).