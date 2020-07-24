Anurag Kashyap: Sushant chose Drive over a film that I was doing because he was dying to work with Dharma

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14th June 2020. The actor’s demise has started a debate about nepotism and how outsiders are cornered in the industry.

Recently, while talking to NDTV, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap spoke about how Sushant wanted to work with YRF and Dharma and chose their films over his. However, the filmmaker cleared that he had no grudges about it.

Kashyap revealed that he had offered Sushant, Hasee Toh Phasee (which was co-produced by Dharma Productions). But, the actor opted to sign a deal with YRF and did Shudh Desi Romance.

The filmmaker said, “YRF called him and said, ‘We’ll give you a deal. You do Shuddh Desi Romance.’ Sushant, who used to sit in my office with Mukesh and all of us used to sit together, signed up with YRF and dropped Hasee Toh Phasee, a film of an outsider because usko validation YRF ka chahiye tha (he wanted validation from YRF). It’s with every actor, so I am not holding any grudges.”

Kashyap stated that in 2016, he once again offered a film to Sushant, but the actor never called him back. Further, the filmmaker spoke about how outsiders seek validation from production houses like YRF, Dharma, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He said, “That validation you are seeking, and one can’t blame you. It’s a choice you have made but you also have to deal with this. The boy was very talented but at that time, he chose Drive over a film that I was doing because he was dying to work with Dharma.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput fans are excited about the last film of the actor, Dil Bechara, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar today.