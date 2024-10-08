Trainee police officer faced racism, bullying before death, inquest told

Amar Abraham told the court that his son had expressed concerns about bullying and racism after being posted to Halifax police station in April 2022.

The hearing is ongoing at Rochdale coroner’s court. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

AN INQUEST has heard that trainee police officer Anugrah Abraham, 21, from Bury, Greater Manchester, faced bullying and racism before his death, according to claims made by his father, Amar Abraham.

The hearing is ongoing at Rochdale coroner’s court.

Amar Abraham told the court that his son had been under immense pressure due to his police training and university work, reported The Guardian. He added that his son had expressed concerns about bullying and racism after being posted to Halifax police station in April 2022.

“He mentioned there is bullying and racism culture there,” Amar Abraham stated. He also recounted that Anugrah had nightmares about his station sergeant, saying, “He felt that his sergeant was the weight sitting on his chest trying to strangle him.”

Anugrah joined West Yorkshire Police (WYP) in October 2021 and struggled with low moods, stress, and anxiety by June 2022, according to GP records. He was placed on a development plan and referred to occupational health and counselling services.

The force’s lawyer, Hugh Davies, emphasised the support Anugrah had received, including help with dyslexia and guidance from his sergeant and colleagues.

Shortly before his death, Anugrah was given study leave and travelled to Amsterdam with friends. His father said he had advised Anugrah to find another job before leaving the police.

On 3 March 2023, a day before he was due to return to work, Anugrah applied for jobs and then left his family home. He was found dead in a nearby woodland the next day.

The inquest is expected to last three weeks.