Antim teaser: It is Salman Khan vs. Aayush Sharma

Murtuza Iqbal







Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be seen together on the big screen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim. The film is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern and while Aayush will be seen playing the role of a gangster; Salman portrays the character of a cop.

A few days ago, Salman started shooting for the film, and Aayush had posted the actor’s first look on Instagram. He had shared a video and captioned it as, “Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan.”





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)







And now, today, Aayush’s first look from the film has been unveiled and a small teaser of the movie has been released which also features Salman.

The Loveyatri actor posted on Instagram, “Mehnat khoon paseena maangati hai par badle mein bahut kuch de jaati Hai.. Antim ke safar ki shubh shuruaat. #Gratitude #AntimFirstLook @beingsalmankhan @maheshmanjrekaronline @skfilmsofficial @hiteshmodakofficial.”





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

Both Salman and Aayush are looking damn good in the teaser and they are showing off their chiselled body in it. In the teaser, what impresses us the most is the background score; it is amazing.

Reportedly, earlier, Salman was going to have an extended cameo in the film. However, now the actor’s role is like a parallel lead.

Antim also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Mahima Makwana. The former had made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in last year’s release Dabangg 3, and the latter, who is a big name in the Television industry, will make her Bollywood debut with Antim.





