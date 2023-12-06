Animal review: Overly long drama is swamped with extreme violence

Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 06, 2023
By: Anjali Mehta

WRITER-DIRECTOR Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s debut film Arjun Reddy and its successful Bollywood remake Kabir Singh divided audiences despite clocking up huge box office figures. There is a similar polarising effect with his mega-budget third movie, which was recently released in cinemas globally.

A young man is deeply devoted to his tycoon father, despite him being abusive and this leads towards a complex relationship. He also develops a decidedly dark side to his dangerous personality, which ultimately manifests itself in violence. The family outcast steps up when an attempt on his father’s life is made, and this leads him towards a path of brutal vengeance.

The visually stylish film combines contrasting genres as it mixes up a compelling father-son story and a complicated romance with gang related violence. The giant beating heart of Animal is an explosive performance from Ranbir Kapoor, as a psychologically damaged protagonist who goes through a dramatic transformation that drags him deep into the dark side of his own personality.

He has a magnetic screen presence, with stand-out moments from start to finish. The other cast members do justice to their respective roles. Bobby Deol in particular is great as the antagonist but doesn’t get nearly enough screen time.

Animal is loaded with violence, which regularly goes over the top and will ultimately divide audiences. That bloody brutality and eye-watering length prevent the well-made film from reaching its undeniable potential. The director stretches his story in a nearly three-and-a-halfhour film that is 30-40 minutes too long. There is also toxic masculinity, misogyny, and plenty of questionable messaging.

What ultimately saves the film from oblivion is a strong soundtrack, great central performance, and eye-catching action sequences. But this will ultimately be a divisive movie that audiences will love or hate but agree that it’s definitely too long.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

