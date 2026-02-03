Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma face off in Hansal Mehta’s Netflix series 'Family Business'

Highlights

Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma lead Hansal Mehta’s new Netflix series

First look hints at a ruthless battle for control inside a business dynasty

Series explores legacy, inheritance and betrayal at the top of India’s corporate world

When succession becomes sabotage

Netflix India has unveiled the first look of Family Business, a new drama series that places family loyalty and boardroom ambition on a direct collision course. Headlined by Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma, the show forms part of Netflix’s 2026 slate and is created by Hansal Mehta alongside Niren Bhatt.

Rather than presenting power as a smooth handover, Family Business centres on what happens when succession goes wrong. The series follows a visionary billionaire who grooms a younger tycoon to inherit India’s largest conglomerate — only to reclaim control months later, abruptly pushing his chosen successor out. What follows is not quiet retreat, but retaliation, as the disgraced heir launches a counter-attack that turns corporate rivalry into personal war.

A dynasty under siege

According to the official synopsis, the fallout exposes long-buried secrets and fractures alliances within one of India’s most respected business families. As questions of bloodline, legacy and entitlement surface, the struggle for power threatens to tear the empire apart, reframing inheritance as expectation — and betrayal as strategy.

The story is penned by Deepali Gupta and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and True Story Films, continuing Mehta’s interest in morally complex power structures, this time rooted firmly in elite corporate India.

Ensemble cast anchors the drama

Alongside Kapoor and Varma, Family Business features an extensive ensemble cast including Akash Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Dhruv Sehgal, Nandish Sandhu, Tina Desai, Rohan Mehra, Kamal Sadanah, Raima Sen, Inayat Sood and Madhoo Shah.

The creators describe the series as an exploration of “deeply complicated and messy personal relationships” that shape every high-stakes decision in a family-run empire, where business conflicts are inseparable from emotional ones.

Hansal Mehta’s busy slate

Family Business adds to an increasingly diverse slate for Hansal Mehta. The filmmaker is also collaborating with Lijo Jose Pellissery and Academy Award-winner AR Rahman on an upcoming romantic drama. Backed by True Story Films and Amen Movie Monastery, the film is written by Karan Vyas and Pellissery and is described as a lyrical study of love, longing and fragile human connections.