Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan & Deepak Dobriyal are missing Irrfan Khan a lot during the promotions

Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Angrezi Medium. The film stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role and due to his health, the actor won’t be promoting the film.

A few weeks ago, the makers of the film had posted a message of Irrfan in which he had told his fans that Angrezi Medium is a special film for him and he wanted to promote it, but due to his health, he might not be able to do it.

Recently, we met Radhika and Deepak for an interview and asked them about missing Irrfan Khan during the promotions of the film, to which they stated that they missing him a lot. Deepak added, “We are missing him a lot that’s why in our every sentence there’s his name. And I want that in the last four to five days before the release he should come. If he comes, then it will be fun.”

When asked if they are in contact with him and what’s the update on his health, Radhika stated, “We just want to give him space. Whenever he will be okay, I think he will come and let everybody know. Right now, we are just giving him space.”

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is slated to release on 13th March 2020. The film is a sequel to 2017 release Hindi Medium which was a super hit at the box office. Apart from, Irrfan, Radhika, and Deepak, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia.

The trailer and the songs of the film have received a great response. A few days ago, the makers had released a song titled Kudi Nu Nachne De featuring Bollywood actresses like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Radhika Madan.