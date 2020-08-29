Anees Bazmee to make a romantic film on the lines of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Aneez Bazmee is known for his comedy movies like No Entry, Welcome, Welcome Back, Ready, Mubarakan and others. But well, his second directorial Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha was a romantic-comedy. And now, during the lockdown, he has written the script of a romantic film on the lines of the Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer.

Bazmee told Mumbai Mirror, “Initially, no one thought that the lockdown would extend for so long. I took a break from work and spent some time with my family. But now, I have resumed work and after a long time, I have written a pure love story on the lines of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. The screenplay, with the dialogue, is locked.”

When the lockdown was announced, the filmmaker was shooting for the horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani. Further talking about resuming the film shoot, Bazmee said, “We had to pack up in Lucknow because of Covid-19 and for continuity purposes, we can’t resume filming in Mumbai. Whenever we decide on a date, we will fly to Lucknow again and that’s a big call to take as we had a crew of 300-400 back then. We have to figure a way to cut down on the unit now and that’s going to be difficult. Over 50 percent of our shoot remains.”

View this post on Instagram Kick-starting the Jaipur schedule of the shooting for #BhoolBhulaiyaa2! A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee) on Feb 21, 2020 at 10:25pm PST

There were reports that Tabu’s character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be similar to Vidya Balan’s character in the first instalment of the series. Talking about it, the director said, “It’s a very important character and only an actress like Tabu could have done it as she has grasped the character graph perfectly. The trio of Kartik, Kiara, and Tabu has brought a lot of freshness to the script.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was slated to release in July this year.