Andy Garcia Marks His Directing Return With 'Diamond'

Diamond is a contemporary noir movie written, directed, and produced by Andy Garcia. He’s also playing the lead role as Joe Diamond. The character is an investigator who can solve crimes that even the LAPD can’t.

A Popular and Timeless Theme

From The Godfather to Goodfellas and Se7en, filmmakers have continually found new ways to approach crime. It’s not just movies that have explored the genre either. Audiobooks have become a natural home for fictional investigations, while branching the genre into new formats. We Solve Murders by Richard Osman is one example. In TV, CSI is a huge franchise and led to five series being created.

The show was so popular that it went on to inspire a slot game. Those who play online at a casino site will notice CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which takes its identity from the hugely successful show. The slot features characters like Russell and Willows, and numerous nods to the detective world, including thumbprints and flashlights. Examples like this show how immersive fictional crime stories can be, and it also makes it clear why Garcia has chosen this genre as one that would see him return to the director’s chair once again.

Diamond has been a long-term project for Garcia, as he revealed that he’s been working on the story for 20 years now. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2026, and Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the majority stakes for worldwide distribution. Garcia has put together a substantial cast for the project, with Bill Murray, Dustin Hoffman, Brendan Fraser, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Vicky Krieps starring. Garcia has a major role in the movie, and he also helped co-write the score with Arturo Sandoval.

The Film Was Hit with Production Delays

Even though production delays impacted the release, he didn’t abandon his project. He continued to develop the story until things eventually came together for him. This level of persistence helped Garcia, as it encouraged him to take more control.

Garcia’s previous movie was The Lost City, which came out in 2005. Even though he has directed movies before, he’s better known for his long acting career. He played Vincent Mancini in The Godfather III, which earned him an Academy Award nomination. He’s also made appearances in The Ocean’s series as well as appearing in The Untouchables.

His long-running crime stories have made him the perfect fit for this movie, and it’s going to be a solid addition to his long career. He’s now in a position to tell his own detective story, and drew on the movies he’s starred in to support it.

Even though the movie is about an old-school detective, it’s set in a modern setting. He’s a man out of his depth, and intentionally old-fashioned. Sony Pictures has compared the movie to classics like Philip Marlowe, showing fans could be in for a treat. At the Cannes Film Festival, the movie received a nine-minute standing ovation. Critics raved about how nostalgic it felt, how the movie is star-driven, and a testament to the appeal of classic detective movies.