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9 Agencies Taking a Broader Approach to Digital Growth

9 Agencies Taking a Broader Approach to Digital Growth
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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 29, 2026
Eastern Eye

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Digital growth has become more complicated than simply increasing website traffic or running a successful advertising campaign. Businesses now have to consider how paid media, organic visibility, data, creative, conversion, and the wider customer journey work together.

That shift is changing what businesses should expect from an agency. While specialist expertise remains valuable, the strongest strategies often connect individual marketing activities to wider commercial objectives. For businesses looking for that kind of support, these nine agencies bring different strengths to the table.

1.Growth Agency

First up is growth.agency. They take a deliberately growth-focused approach, using data-driven strategies, actionable insights and continuous optimisation to pursue measurable business results. Its process is built around creating a strategic roadmap that connects marketing activity with the client's wider goals.

That broader perspective makes it particularly interesting for businesses that don't simply want campaigns managed in isolation. Its work spans areas including paid search, SEO, websites and broader digital strategy, with an emphasis on turning insights into actions that can support lasting growth.

2.Impression

Impression combines disciplines including paid media, SEO, digital PR, strategy and data. Its approach places considerable emphasis on experimentation and evidence, using testing and technology to understand which marketing activities are genuinely contributing to growth.

3.Cedarwood Digital

Manchester-based Cedarwood Digital concentrates on SEO, digital PR and paid media. Rather than trying to cover every possible marketing discipline, it brings these complementary areas together to build authority, capture demand and generate measurable results. Clients also work directly with specialists rather than through traditional account managers.

4.Found

Found offers an integrated proposition encompassing SEO, paid media, digital PR, content, data, AI and conversion optimisation. Its approach also reflects the changing nature of online discovery, considering visibility across AI and other searchable platforms alongside traditional search engines.

5.PPC Geeks

For businesses that want specialist paid advertising expertise, PPC Geeks provides a more concentrated proposition. The agency specialises in PPC management, with services covering multiple advertising platforms, audits, conversion tracking and ongoing optimisation. Its emphasis on reporting and identifying wasted spend also makes measurement an important part of the offering.

6.Digital Next

Digital Next takes a multi-channel approach spanning SEO, PPC, paid social, AI search, web development and ecommerce. Its offering is designed around integrating different digital touchpoints rather than treating each channel as an entirely separate activity.

7.Circus PPC

Circus PPC remains firmly focused on paid media, but approaches it through a commercial lens. Its services cover Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon advertising, with campaign strategy incorporating areas such as conversion tracking, attribution, creative testing and ongoing optimisation.

8.Finsbury Media

Finsbury Media provides a wider mix of digital services, including PPC, SEO, social media, content and web development. Its integrated framework is intended to improve visibility and generate enquiries across multiple channels, making it an option for businesses looking to consolidate several areas of marketing with one agency.

9.Brainlabs

Brainlabs brings together media, measurement, creative and search visibility. Its proposition places particular emphasis on aligning marketing activity with revenue and profit rather than relying solely on platform-level performance metrics.

Looking Beyond Individual Channels

The right agency will ultimately depend on where a business is now and what is preventing its next stage of growth. Some organisations need deep expertise in a particular channel, while others need an agency capable of seeing how several parts of their marketing fit together.

What increasingly matters is the connection between marketing activity and commercial outcomes. Traffic, clicks and impressions all have their place, but sustainable digital growth depends on understanding what those numbers ultimately contribute to the business.


This article is paid content. It has been reviewed and edited by the Eastern Eye editorial team to meet our content standards.

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