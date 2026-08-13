A Look into the Best Buy to Let Lenders for Complex Needs

The buy to let market has evolved significantly over recent years, with many landlords now investing through limited companies, expanding property portfolios or purchasing more specialist property types. As a result, traditional high street lenders are not always the best fit for borrowers with complex financial circumstances or investment strategies.

Specialist buy to let lenders have developed products designed to accommodate a wider range of applicants, considering factors beyond standard employment income and simple affordability calculations. Whether you are an experienced landlord, a portfolio investor, self-employed or financing a more unusual property, choosing the right lender can make a significant difference to both your borrowing options and your long-term investment success.

Below is a closer look at some of the leading specialist lenders that are often considered by investors with more complex borrowing needs.

Mercantile Trust

Mercantile Trust has established a strong reputation as a specialist lender focused on supporting professional landlords and experienced property investors. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all lending, the lender takes a practical approach to underwriting, allowing it to consider more complex applications that may fall outside the criteria of many mainstream banks.

Its product range is designed to support investors purchasing or refinancing buy to let properties across a variety of sectors, including portfolio landlords, limited company borrowers, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and semi-commercial properties. This flexibility makes Mercantile Trust an attractive option for borrowers whose circumstances require a more tailored lending solution.

Another advantage is the lender's understanding of professional property investment, enabling applications to be assessed on their overall merits rather than relying solely on automated decision-making. For investors seeking specialist finance, Mercantile Trust is frequently regarded as one of the leading choices in the market.

Precise Mortgages

Precise Mortgages is well known within the specialist lending sector and offers buy to let products designed for borrowers with a wide range of financial circumstances. Its flexible underwriting can benefit applicants whose income or property types may not fit standard lending criteria.

The lender works with experienced landlords as well as those entering the buy to let market and provides products suitable for limited companies, portfolio investors and borrowers with more complex financial profiles. Its willingness to consider individual circumstances has helped establish its position within the specialist mortgage market.

Paragon Bank

Paragon Bank has built its reputation through many years of supporting landlords and property investors. Its extensive buy to let offering caters to a variety of borrowers, from first-time landlords through to large portfolio investors.

The bank provides mortgage products for individual and limited company borrowers, while also supporting specialist property types such as HMOs and multi-unit properties. Investors often appreciate Paragon Bank's experience within the buy to let sector and its broad understanding of professional property investment.

Shawbrook Bank

Shawbrook Bank specialises in lending for borrowers whose circumstances extend beyond traditional mortgage criteria. Its buy to let products are designed to accommodate a variety of complex applications, making it a popular option among experienced landlords.

The lender regularly works with portfolio investors, limited companies and applicants with multiple income sources. Its pragmatic underwriting process allows applications to be considered individually, helping borrowers whose situations may not fit automated lending systems. For landlords seeking flexibility alongside specialist expertise, Shawbrook Bank remains a strong contender.

Together Money

Together Money has become a recognised specialist lender by providing finance for borrowers with unique financial situations or property requirements. Its buy to let lending is aimed at investors who may require greater flexibility than is available from mainstream lenders.

The lender is known for considering applications involving complex income arrangements, unusual property types and borrowers whose circumstances may have changed over time. This adaptable approach allows Together Money to support a broad range of investment strategies while providing solutions that reflect individual needs.

Finding the Right Lender

The specialist buy to let mortgage market offers a wide range of options for landlords whose borrowing requirements extend beyond standard residential lending. Whether you are building a property portfolio, investing through a limited company, purchasing specialist properties or have a more complex financial profile, there are lenders equipped to support your ambitions.