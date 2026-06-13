Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Andy Burnham calls for welfare reform to support defence spending

Burnham said Healey’s resignation showed politics was “broken” and described the Makerfield by-election, which he is contesting on Thursday, as a “circuit breaker” and the “first stage” of an effort to change the Labour Party.

Burnham

Burnham said: 'I am not squeamish about saying that the plan would be to reduce the welfare bill.'

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 13, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:

ANDY BURNHAM has said he is not “squeamish” about reducing the welfare bill to help fund higher defence spending, as he urged the government to listen to concerns raised by John Healey after his resignation as defence secretary.

Speaking to The Times, the Greater Manchester mayor said “the world has changed” and it was “obvious” that assumptions about defence spending would need to be revised. He said he opposed “crude cuts” to welfare and instead backed a “preventative” approach that would help more people return to work.

Burnham said: “I am not squeamish about saying that the plan would be to reduce the welfare bill.” He added that the aim should be to make investments that support people into work rather than introduce “short-term crude cuts”.

He announced plans for a ten-year public investment programme that would require government procurement contracts to include spending on apprenticeships and work placements.

Starmer says he will fight to remain prime minister amid defence spending row

Burnham said Healey’s resignation showed politics was “broken” and described the Makerfield by-election, which he is contesting on Thursday, as a “circuit breaker” and the “first stage” of an effort to change the Labour Party.

He said: “These two things are connected, for sure,” referring to welfare spending and defence investment. He argued that defence spending could also support apprenticeships, British industry and jobs.

Burnham also said it was important to listen to “what John is saying and what Al Carns is saying”.

A More in Common poll found Labour held a five-point lead over Reform UK, while Restore Britain was on 8 per cent. More than one in ten voters remained undecided.

The Times reported that Dan Jarvis, the new defence secretary, has been given two weeks to produce a revised defence investment plan with increased funding.

andy burnhamdefence spendinglabour partyuk politicswelfare reform
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

aisan-birthday-honours
News

Asian 'change-makers' recognised in King's birthday honours list

uk-economy-shrinks
Featured

Economy shrinks for first time since August as Middle East war hits

indian-sailors-killed
News

India demands end to US strikes on ships after three sailors killed off Oman

asians-green-party
News

Asians shift away from Labour as Greens emerge top choice, study finds

More For You

Starmer

Starmer said he would resist any challenge to his leadership and argued that any successor would face the same financial pressures.

Getty Images

Starmer says he will fight to remain prime minister amid defence spending row

Highlights

  • Starmer says he will fight to remain prime minister
  • Rejects claims he has lost authority
  • Healey and Carns quit over defence spending plans
  • PM says defence remains government's top priority

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has rejected suggestions that he has lost authority and said he will fight to remain in office following the resignations of two ministers over the government's defence spending plans.

Keep ReadingShow less