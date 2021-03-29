Trending Now
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 24: Tennis player Andre Agassi attends Nike's "NYC Street Tennis" event on August 24, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Andre Agassi’s technology firm to invest $50 million in India

Tennis legend Andre Agassi-led education technology firm Square Panda will invest $50 million in India over a period of three years to strengthen early child education for five million primary school children.



The company has already rolled out early learning project ”Aarambh” in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh and now plans to develop the early childhood education and care (ECCE) ecosystem in every state.

“Our company is committed to deploying $50 million over the next three years to India and localisation of our platform, so that it can be used in all mother tongue, dialects and languages,” said Square Panda chairman Andre Agassi.

The company plans to provide equitable access to early education, including foundational literacy and numeracy for young learners, new-age foundational teaching, to equip pre-primary and primary teachers and Anganwadi workers with a strong foundation for teaching and digital knowledge.



Agassi said Square Panda will focus on second-hand English language learning with its artificial intelligence platform.

“We strongly feel mother tongue is important and should remain but learning English is crucial to a brighter future and also literacy.

“We have a neuroscience study that goes behind our interaction to help teach language to children. It is like a personalised PhD teacher. We are able to deploy what we have known for a long time,” he said.



Agassi, who is also chairman and founder of The Andre Agassi Foundation for Education, said the technology has to become part of our education system.

“We can’t remain stagnant. It (education system) has not changed in a lot of years. It is an industry that has not really stepped up to the time to the 21st Century skill set.

“I believe if we can bring that to the table, then we are doing that in the most important area of our existence which is our children and our future. I am excited to be part of some solution,” Agassi said.



Square Panda India Managing Director Ashish Jhalani said the company aims to shape the citizens of tomorrow by transforming early-childhood education today.

“To this effect, we aim to upskill 500,000 anganwadi workers and primary educators, and strengthen early-childhood education for five million primary school children,” Jhalani said.













Most Popular

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

Bairstow hits back at Gavaskar for 'uninterested' comment

Sri Lanka's bowling coach returns after pay spat

Government rejects Sanjeev Gupta's £170m bailout plea

Radhika Apte shares the first look of her next film Mrs Undercover



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×