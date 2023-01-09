Website Logo
  • Monday, January 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Anahat Singh clinches U-15 British Junior Open title

The 14-year-old defeated Sohaila Hazem of Egypt, 3-1 in the final.

Anahat Singh (@BJOsquash/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian squash prodigy Anahat Singh clinched the girls under 15 squash title at the most prestigious British Junior open tournament on Sunday in Birmingham.

The 14-year-old defeated Sohaila Hazem of Egypt, 3-1 in the final.

The British Junior Open is held in January every year in the UK where all the best players from all over the world compete to win the coveted title. This year it was held after a Covid-induced gap of two years, from January 4 to 8.

In the quarter-finals, Anahat defeated Harleen Tan of Malaysia 3-0.

In the semifinal, she beat Malak Samir of Egypt 3-0.

In the final, despite the first set being closely contested, the Indian took the lead and won it 11-8.

However, the Egyptian brought the contest on level terms after winning the second set 11-8.

In the third set, Anahat’s resolve was put to the test. However, the youngster showed excellent poise to overcome a 6-1 deficit and win the set 11-7.

The Indian easily won the following set, 11-5, to capture her second British Junior Open championship.

Anahat defeated Malak Samir, another Egyptian, in the semi-final with ease, winning 11-5, 11-4, and 11-2 in just 18 minutes.

Earlier, Anahat won the girls under 11 title in 2019 and became runners-up in 2020 in the girls under 13 categories.

After winning the British Junior Open Anahat will now prepare for the Asian Junior team championships to be held in Chennai in February 2023.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Afghan protesters call for Prince Harry’s trial after his Taliban killings revelation
News
First female Sikh judge in US swears in
HEADLINE STORY
TikTok video claiming Asians are ‘better’ photographers than Brits goes viral
News
India provides 75 buses to Sri Lanka to support public transport system
News
National Express bus driver turns into a popular singer: ‘I wanted to combine my passion…
News
Liberty Steel yet to repay £7 million loan to Scottish government
News
What are peegasms and are they safe?
News
King Charles III greets BAPS community amid Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s centenary celebrations, recalls…
News
Meet Surendran Pattel: The labourer from India who went on to become a…
News
UK pledges extra support to help Pakistan rebuild after 2022 floods; total contribution…
News
Harry’s racism ‘olive branch’ dismissed in UK as the book comes out
News
Indian-origin man accused of killing son in US, charged with capital murder
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW