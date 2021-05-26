Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 311,421
Total Cases 27,157,795
Today's Fatalities  4,172
Today's Cases 208,886
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 311,421
Total Cases 27,157,795
Today's Fatalities  4,172
Today's Cases 208,886

News

Amusement park owners demand reopening of parks in Pakistan 
iStock image

MEMBERS of the Pakistan Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions protested on Tuesday (25) outside the national press club in Islamabad against the closure of parks.

Rising Covid infection rates have meant that amusement parks in the country have been closed since March 2020, leading to loss of income and affecting the lives of 35,000 to 40,000 people.

Association president Khalid Khan told The Express Tribune thousands of people would lose their jobs if the reopening of amusement parks was delayed any further.

According to him, 70 to 75 per cent of the sector’s annual revenue is earned during the festivals of Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha; however, the pandemic has led to losses that could not be compensated for years to come.

Amusement parks are part of the service industry, Khan said, and added they can operate while following standard operating procedures, ensuring social distancing is maintained in the open air.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India apparel industry seeks essential services status and carry on exporting
News
Cumming’s shocking claim: Johnson indeed said ‘let bodies pile high’
News
WhatsApp files lawsuit against India’s new guidelines for social media
News
Sajid Javid urges Tories to get their ‘house in order’ on Islamophobia
PAKISTAN
Pakistan attracts more investment from China under CPEC
News
Simon Hughes launches campaign to raise money for charity
UK
Capital plan: MP set for charity walk in London
News
London nail bombings: ‘I felt Asians would be targeted’
UK
‘Forced cutting’ of Sikh boy’s hair sparks outrage
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka gets second donation of Sinopharm vaccines from China
News
Taliban warns Afghan neighbours against allowing US bases
INDIA
Indian farmers observe ‘black day’ to mark six months of ‘continued protest’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…
The Family Man 2 Trailer Review | Manoj Bajpayee |…
Sardar Ka Grandson Review | Arjun Kapoor | Neena Gupta…

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
New beginnings