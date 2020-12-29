Amitabh Bachchan to star in Sooraj Barjatya’s next?

By Murtuza Iqbal







Sooraj Barjatya is known for directing family dramas. His last directorial was the 2014 release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and there have been reports of him collaborating with Salman Khan again for a romantic film.

However, now, according to a report in Mid-day, Amitabh Bachchan will be starring in Barjatya’s next which will be a family drama. A source told the tabloid, “The film will roll in the first quarter of 2021, and mark the first collaboration of Bachchan and Barjatya, as actor and director. Bachchan had loved the script when it was narrated to him earlier this year. He plays the family patriarch.”

The source also stated that Big B will start shooting for Ajay Devgn's Mayday in January and after that, he will start Barjatya's movie.







Talking about the movie with Salman, the source told the tabloid, "Sooraj is currently focusing on his film with Big B, and his son's debut. His next with Salman is likely to roll only in 2022."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has his kitty full with films like Brahmastra, Jhund (ready for a release), Chehre (ready for a release), Mayday, and Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.





The megastar was this year seen in Gulabo Sitabo which got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. While the film received a mixed response, Big B's performance was appreciated a lot in it.






