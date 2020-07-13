Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for prayers and wishes

On 11th July 2020, we came to know that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19. Both the actors have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Yesterday, Abhishek also revealed on Twitter that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also been tested posted but they are quarantined at home.

T 3591 – … to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..❤️ वो सब जिन्होंने अपनी प्रार्थनाएँ अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या आराध्या और मुझे , व्यक्त की हैं , मेरा हृदय पूर्वक आभार 🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

T 3592 – It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Talking about Big B’s films, he was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo which had released on Amazon Prime Video. He currently has movies like Jhund, Chehre, Brahmastra, and Uyarntha Manithan (Tamil film) in his kitty. It was said that Jhund might get a direct-to-digital, but it is not yet officially announced.