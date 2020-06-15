Amitabh Bachchan on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: To end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away yesterday and a lot of Bollywood celebs took to social media to mourn the actor’s demise. Well, today megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to mourn Sushant’s tragic death.

He posted a picture with Sushant and wrote, “Why .. Why .. Why .. Why .. Sushant Singh Rajput .. why do you end your life .. your brilliant talent .. your brilliant mind .. laid to rest , without asking , seeking .. why .. .. his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more .. many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb .. they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning .. some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was a subdued mirth .. subdued because , for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own .. .. his speak was measured .. as was his screen presence .. .. I saw a complete work of his in ‘DHONI’ .. the film was dressed with remarkable moments of his performance .. but three of the moments ever remained with me as an observer .. they were done with such casual conviction that it would be difficult for an analyst of some credibility, to either notice it , or give attention to its bearing .. .. when he spoke or communicated , there was something of an inner value, which had remained unsaid , yet said in its covered all .. its a trait of excessive intelligence .. and when that takes a diversion from the highway , it invariably ends up against a road bloc – depressive , unwanted , and in belligerent frustration .. .. on one of my meetings with him , I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament , to absolute perfection .. he said he saw that video of Dhoni , a hundred times .. !! .. that was the severity of his professional effort .. .. he came from humble beginnings .. was a part of the 4rth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar , the ingenious talented choreographer of our times .. rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself .. excessiveness can often lead to extremes .. .. what kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery .. .. to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted .. Ab.”

Well, Sushant had only one film in his kitty, Dil Bechara. The film was completed long back but the release date was pushed multiple times. Reportedly, the film will now get a digital release on an OTT platform.