  • Thursday, August 12, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre gets a new release date

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Rumy Jafry’s Chehre, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, was slated to release in April this year. But, due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the release date of the film was postponed.

There were reports that the film might get a direct-to-digital release. However, on Thursday (12) it was announced that Chehre will hit the big screens on 27th August 2021.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. He tweeted, “CAUTION You have been warned! Be ready to #FaceTheGame, kyunki yeh ilzaam aap par bhi lag sakta hai #Chehre, releasing on 27th August in cinemas near you. @emraanhashmi @anandpandit63 #RumyJafry @annukapoor_ @Tweet2Rhea @krystledsouza @PrimeVideoIN #SaraswatiFilms.”

While talking about the film releasing in theatres, producer Anand Pandit said, “There was no doubt in my mind that this was a film meant for a theatrical release. Chehre is not just thematically strong but has a certain grandeur that deserved the immersive magic of the big screen. I have grown up watching blockbusters in theatres and to watch Mr Bachchan on the big screen in one of my productions would be beyond thrilling. This is also my 51st production and I wanted to make its release, a special occasion for the cast, the crew and the audiences. The film will now release all over the world on 27th August and I couldn’t be happier.”

Another reason why Pandit wanted a theatrical release for his movie was because he wanted to express solidarity with exhibitors and theatre owners.

He said, “What can be better than to go back to the theatres with an Amitabh Bachchan film? The industry is a family that has suffered a lot in this pandemic but I believe we can survive anything if we stand by each other. So bringing Chehre to theatres is my way of standing by over 10 lakh people who are associated with the industry in some way or another.  The film’s teasers and trailer have already received so much love from the audience and I hope they  come back to watch the film with the same enthusiasm. Their love will not just mean a lot to me but to the exhibitors and the large extended family of workers who need sustenance and support.”

Chehre also stars Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav.

Eastern Eye

