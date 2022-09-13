Website Logo
  Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Amber Heard agent says Aquaman should have made her ‘more bankable’, blames the ‘bad press’ for negatively affecting her career

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to be released on March 17, 2023.

Amber Heard (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been grabbing headlines ever since the latter won the high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife a couple of months ago. While her personal life still continues to dominate headlines, Heard is currently gearing up for her role in the much-awaited film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is a sequel to the blockbuster superhero film Aquaman.

In a new development, Heard’s agent has said that the Aquaman franchise should have made a huge difference in her career but it did not. Aquaman, which also starred Jason Momoa, turned out to be one of the most successful films for DC upon its release in 2018, shattering several records at global the box office.

However, the actress’ agent believes that the first Aquaman film did not make her more bankable. According to Jessica Kovacevic, Heard failed to see a skyrocketing career though it helped her co-stars Jason Momoa and other cast members to notch up more opportunities.

“Because typically when you have an actor in a movie as successful as that, as Aquaman was, their career total changes… they are more bankable. With her, that did not happen,” she said.

It is also being reported that Heard is going to have a much smaller role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as the public still does not want to see her in the film. Some people have been even petitioning for Heard’s removal as Mera.

Kovacevic blamed the bad press for negatively affecting the actress’ career. “No one can say out loud, ‘We’re taking this away from her because of this bad press,’ because it’s nothing she did. It’s all hearsay, and it’s all whatever. But there’s no other reason.”

