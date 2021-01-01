Amazon Prime Video acquires John Abraham’s crime-drama Mumbai Saga?

By: Mohnish Singh







Though theatres in India have resumed operations after a complete shutdown of several months in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the audience is yet to show up in large numbers. In absence of the audience, a lot of filmmakers are wary of releasing their films in cinemas and are still preferring streaming media platforms for premieres.

Now, we hear that the makers of Mumbai Saga have decided to release their much-awaited crime-drama directly online and have in fact locked a deal with the streaming media platform Amazon Prime Video.

If reports are to be believed, Amazon Prime Video has shelled out a whopping amount to add Mumbai Saga to its library. Spilling some more beans, a source in the know informs an entertainment portal, "Amazon has shelled out an amount in high double-digit figures to acquire Mumbai Saga, which has now made the film one of, if not the costliest acquisition of recent times."







The source goes on to add that both the parties are still in talks and the deal could be signed on the dotted line soon. “Talks are still on, but the money is on the table and the makers of the film are pretty happy with the offer. All that remains now is to thresh out the promotion details and sign the dotted line,” adds the source.

Directed by well-known filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Sharman Joshi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ronit Roy, and Prateik Babbar play important supporting characters in the film. Kajal Aggarwal also stars in a significant part. Set in the 1980s, the gangster flick has been produced by T-Series Films and White Feather Films.

The official premiere date of the film is yet to be announced. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates from the world of entertainment.












