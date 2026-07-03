Amazon Prime subscribers can claim this critically acclaimed RPG for free and keep it forever

Highlights

Amazon Prime subscribers can now claim Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga at no extra cost.

Unlike many subscription services, the game remains yours even if you cancel your Prime membership.

Eleven more PC titles will be released throughout July via Amazon Luna.

Amazon Prime subscribers have the chance to add one of the year's most highly regarded strategy RPGs to their collection without paying extra and unlike many gaming subscriptions, they'll get to keep it permanently.

Leading Amazon's July line-up of free PC games is Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, a critically acclaimed tactical role-playing game that has built a loyal following for its large-scale battles, deep squad customisation and classic strategy gameplay.

The title is available to claim now as part of Amazon Prime's monthly gaming offer through Amazon Luna.

Yours to keep, even after Prime ends

Although the monthly giveaway is now offered through Amazon Luna, Amazon has retained one feature that sets it apart from rival subscription services.

Instead of offering temporary access to a rotating catalogue, subscribers receive digital redemption codes for platforms such as the Epic Games Store, GOG, Legacy Games and the Amazon Games App.

Once redeemed, the games remain permanently in a player's library, even if they later cancel their Amazon Prime subscription—a key difference from services including PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, where continued access often depends on maintaining an active membership.

More free games arriving throughout July

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga is joined by CyClones and LoneStar, which are available to claim immediately.

More games will roll out over the coming weeks, including:

July 9: Still There and Regular Factory: Escape Room

Still There and Regular Factory: Escape Room July 16: Poly Vita, Framed Collection and Escape Academy

Poly Vita, Framed Collection and Escape Academy July 23: In Sound Mind and Mystic Academy: Escape Room

In Sound Mind and Mystic Academy: Escape Room July 30: Zoria: Age of Shattering and Weakless

There's still time to claim June's giveaways

Prime subscribers who haven't yet redeemed June's titles still have a limited window before they are removed from the monthly promotion.

Games including Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered, Mafia III: Definitive Edition and G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra remain available to claim for now. As with July's releases, any titles redeemed before they leave the promotion will stay in players' libraries permanently.

With Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga headlining this month's selection and the ability to keep every claimed game indefinitely, July's giveaway is one of Amazon Prime's strongest gaming line-ups of the year.