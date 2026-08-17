Amazon has started Prime Air drone deliveries from Darlington, its first UK launch.

Eligible customers within about 7.5 miles can receive parcels weighing up to 2.2kg in under an hour.

The service still depends on suitable landing areas, weather and further expansion approvals.

Amazon has taken its Prime Air drone delivery service into the UK, with Darlington becoming the company’s first British base for deliveries by autonomous aircraft.

The service is operating from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Darlington and uses its latest MK30 drone to deliver eligible products to customers within about 7.5 miles of the site. Packages weighing up to 5 pounds, or roughly 2.2kg, can be delivered in less than an hour.

It is the first Prime Air operation outside the US to become operational, although Amazon had announced plans for international expansion several years ago. The company had previously said it wanted to bring the service to the UK and Italy, but its Italian drone programme was later abandoned amid regulatory and operational difficulties.

The UK launch follows years of testing and regulatory work. Amazon began Prime Air deliveries in the US in 2022 and says it has since delivered thousands of packages by drone.

For customers in Darlington, the idea is fairly simple. An eligible product can be selected for drone delivery through Amazon, after which the system checks whether the property has a suitable place for the package to be dropped. That could be a garden, yard or driveway rather than simply the front door.

The drone then flies the order from the fulfilment centre and lowers the package into the designated area.

Not every doorstep is ready for a drone

The biggest limitation may be that Prime Air is not simply a faster version of an ordinary Amazon delivery.

The service is restricted to homes within the designated area and customers need a suitable outdoor delivery location. The drone also needs to be able to approach and land safely without encountering obstacles such as trees, washing lines, trampolines or other objects.

The MK30 is designed to deal with some of those problems itself. Its onboard systems can identify obstacles that may not appear on satellite maps and alter its flight path if necessary. It can also monitor the surrounding airspace for other aircraft.

Amazon says the MK30 is quieter and can travel twice as far as its previous Prime Air drones. It can also operate in a wider range of conditions, including light rain and colder temperatures, although poor weather can still affect whether a flight takes place.

Safety has been a major part of the UK rollout. Amazon says the MK30 completed more than 5,100 test flights and around 900 hours of flying before commercial operations began.

The technology itself has been in development for much longer. Jeff Bezos first presented Amazon’s idea for drone deliveries in 2013, but turning that idea into a commercial service has involved years of testing, engineering work and negotiations with aviation regulators.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has approved the MK30 for the operations, allowing Amazon to move from testing towards commercial deliveries.

There is also a wider question about whether a service designed for a relatively small delivery area can eventually become a meaningful part of Amazon's UK logistics network.

Darlington is only the starting point. Amazon has previously said it wants to expand Prime Air to more locations, but each new area will require the necessary infrastructure, airspace arrangements and regulatory approvals.

For now, the experiment is deliberately limited. Customers in part of Darlington can order a small selection of eligible goods and, if their property passes the checks, potentially see an Amazon drone arrive with the parcel within an hour.

The more difficult test may come later: whether Amazon can make that sight a normal part of deliveries across the UK rather than something confined to a small circle around one fulfilment centre.