Amazon launches cheaper 16GB Kindle Colorsoft and new Kids edition

Highlights
- New Kindle Colorsoft launched with 16GB storage for £192, £23 less than the Signature Edition
- Lacks wireless charging and auto-adjusting front light, but core features remain the same
- Features 7-inch colour E Ink display and eight-week battery life
- Kindle Colorsoft Kids edition priced at £208, includes Kids+ subscription and educational tools
- Both models are available now with three months of Kindle Unlimited included
Amazon has introduced a more affordable version of its colour Kindle, the Kindle Colorsoft, now available with 16GB of storage for approximately £192. While still a premium product, the new model is £23 cheaper than the £215 Signature Edition launched last year.
The reduced price comes with a few compromises. This edition removes wireless charging and the auto-adjusting front light, but retains the core features including the 7-inch colour E Ink display, adjustable warm lighting, pinch-to-zoom, and up to eight weeks of battery life.
Storage trade-off likely minor for most readers
The 16GB model has half the storage of the 32GB Signature Edition, but for the majority of users reading standard eBooks — which typically take up around 2MB each — the storage should be more than sufficient.
Graphic novel and comic enthusiasts, who benefit most from the colour display, may find the reduced storage more noticeable. However, a very large digital library would be required to exceed the 16GB limit.
Amazon has also confirmed that the yellow-band issue seen in some early Colorsoft units has been resolved.
A new Kindle for younger readers
Alongside the standard version, Amazon has also launched the Kindle Colorsoft Kids edition, aimed at younger readers. Priced at around £208, it includes a colourful illustrated cover, a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a two-year worry-free guarantee.
Child-friendly features include:
- Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise tools to support reading
- Support for OpenDyslexic font for improved accessibility
- Bluetooth compatibility for audiobooks
- Access to the Amazon Parent Dashboard for content management
The Kids edition is available in two cover designs: Fantasy River and Starlight Reading.
Available now with Kindle Unlimited
Both the Kindle Colorsoft (16GB) and Kindle Colorsoft Kids are available to purchase now. Each comes with a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited included.
The Signature Edition with 32GB storage remains on sale at £215.