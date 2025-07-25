Amazon launches cheaper 16GB Kindle Colorsoft and new Kids edition

Highlights

New Kindle Colorsoft launched with 16GB storage for £192, £23 less than the Signature Edition



Lacks wireless charging and auto-adjusting front light, but core features remain the same



Features 7-inch colour E Ink display and eight-week battery life



Kindle Colorsoft Kids edition priced at £208, includes Kids+ subscription and educational tools



Both models are available now with three months of Kindle Unlimited included







Amazon has introduced a more affordable version of its colour Kindle, the Kindle Colorsoft, now available with 16GB of storage for approximately £192. While still a premium product, the new model is £23 cheaper than the £215 Signature Edition launched last year.

The reduced price comes with a few compromises. This edition removes wireless charging and the auto-adjusting front light, but retains the core features including the 7-inch colour E Ink display, adjustable warm lighting, pinch-to-zoom, and up to eight weeks of battery life.

Storage trade-off likely minor for most readers

The 16GB model has half the storage of the 32GB Signature Edition, but for the majority of users reading standard eBooks — which typically take up around 2MB each — the storage should be more than sufficient.

Graphic novel and comic enthusiasts, who benefit most from the colour display, may find the reduced storage more noticeable. However, a very large digital library would be required to exceed the 16GB limit.

Amazon has also confirmed that the yellow-band issue seen in some early Colorsoft units has been resolved.

A new Kindle for younger readers

Alongside the standard version, Amazon has also launched the Kindle Colorsoft Kids edition, aimed at younger readers. Priced at around £208, it includes a colourful illustrated cover, a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

Child-friendly features include:

Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise tools to support reading



Support for OpenDyslexic font for improved accessibility



Bluetooth compatibility for audiobooks



Access to the Amazon Parent Dashboard for content management



The Kids edition is available in two cover designs: Fantasy River and Starlight Reading.

Available now with Kindle Unlimited

Both the Kindle Colorsoft (16GB) and Kindle Colorsoft Kids are available to purchase now. Each comes with a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited included.

The Signature Edition with 32GB storage remains on sale at £215.