Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Amazon launches cheaper 16GB Kindle Colorsoft and new Kids edition

Cheaper Kindle Colorsoft model joins Amazon’s line-up

Amazon launches cheaper 16GB Kindle Colorsoft

The reduced price comes with a few compromises

Amazon
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 25, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • New Kindle Colorsoft launched with 16GB storage for £192, £23 less than the Signature Edition
  • Lacks wireless charging and auto-adjusting front light, but core features remain the same
  • Features 7-inch colour E Ink display and eight-week battery life
  • Kindle Colorsoft Kids edition priced at £208, includes Kids+ subscription and educational tools
  • Both models are available now with three months of Kindle Unlimited included


Amazon has introduced a more affordable version of its colour Kindle, the Kindle Colorsoft, now available with 16GB of storage for approximately £192. While still a premium product, the new model is £23 cheaper than the £215 Signature Edition launched last year.

The reduced price comes with a few compromises. This edition removes wireless charging and the auto-adjusting front light, but retains the core features including the 7-inch colour E Ink display, adjustable warm lighting, pinch-to-zoom, and up to eight weeks of battery life.

Storage trade-off likely minor for most readers

The 16GB model has half the storage of the 32GB Signature Edition, but for the majority of users reading standard eBooks — which typically take up around 2MB each — the storage should be more than sufficient.

Graphic novel and comic enthusiasts, who benefit most from the colour display, may find the reduced storage more noticeable. However, a very large digital library would be required to exceed the 16GB limit.

Amazon has also confirmed that the yellow-band issue seen in some early Colorsoft units has been resolved.

A new Kindle for younger readers

Alongside the standard version, Amazon has also launched the Kindle Colorsoft Kids edition, aimed at younger readers. Priced at around £208, it includes a colourful illustrated cover, a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

Child-friendly features include:

  • Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise tools to support reading
  • Support for OpenDyslexic font for improved accessibility
  • Bluetooth compatibility for audiobooks
  • Access to the Amazon Parent Dashboard for content management

The Kids edition is available in two cover designs: Fantasy River and Starlight Reading.

Available now with Kindle Unlimited

Both the Kindle Colorsoft (16GB) and Kindle Colorsoft Kids are available to purchase now. Each comes with a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited included.

The Signature Edition with 32GB storage remains on sale at £215.

uktechamazon

Related News

Modi presents tree to King Charles: Ek ped maa ke naam
News

Modi presents tree to King Charles: Ek ped maa ke naam

UK vehicle output hits seven-decade low, SMMT data shows
Business

UK vehicle output hits seven-decade low, SMMT data shows

India’s billion-pound beef paradox
Contributed Post

India’s billion-pound beef paradox challenges its sacred Hindu values

Nitin Mehta
Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay clip
Business

Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay clip with CEO Andy Byron

More For You

LEGO reveals Nintendo Game Boy

LEGO has officially revealed a new collector’s set based on the Nintendo Game Boy

LEGO

LEGO reveals Nintendo Game Boy set, available to preorder now

Highlights

  • LEGO unveils a replica of the Nintendo Game Boy
  • 421-piece set includes buildable cartridges for Super Mario Land and Link’s Awakening

  • Launches 1 October for $59.99
  • Available to preorder from LEGO Store
  • Aimed at adult collectors and nostalgic fans

LEGO announces 1:1 replica of Nintendo Game Boy

LEGO has officially revealed a new collector’s set based on the Nintendo Game Boy. Designed for adult builders, the set recreates the iconic handheld console at near life-size using 421 bricks.

Due to launch on 1 October, the set is currently available for preorder from the LEGO Store and is priced at $59.99.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nintendo Pokémon

The game is confirmed for launch on 16 October 2025

The Pokeman Company

Full roundup of Nintendo Pokémon Presents July 2025: Z-A, new games, shows and more

Highlights

  • Pokémon Legends: Z-A received a major gameplay update and October launch date.
  • A new stop-motion TV series is in development by Aardman Animations.
  • Pokémon Friends, a puzzle mini-game, launched across platforms.
  • Updates announced for Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, Sleep, Masters EX and the TCG.
  • New episodes of Pokémon Concierge coming to Netflix this September.

The latest Nintendo Pokémon Presents showcase, broadcast on 22 July 2025, delivered a range of announcements across the Pokémon franchise’s games, spin-offs, media, and upcoming events. The livestream covered new trailers, platform launches, mobile app features, and animated productions, giving fans an overview of what to expect throughout the rest of the year and beyond.

One of the main highlights was new footage from Pokémon Legends: Z-A, along with more details on upcoming releases such as Pokémon Champions, Pokémon Friends, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution. The presentation also gave attention to Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge, a new partnership with Aardman Animations, and the expanding PokéPark attraction in Japan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Virgin Media

The offer runs until 17 August for all Virgin TV customers

iStock

Virgin Media marks South Asian Heritage Month with free access to 14 premium TV channels

Highlights

  • Virgin Media is offering free access to 14 premium South Asian channels during South Asian Heritage Month.
  • The channels are usually part of the £12-per-month Asian Mela bundle.
  • The offer runs until 17 August for all Virgin TV customers.
  • Programming includes drama, lifestyle, film, and sport – including cricket tournaments and major TV series.
  • Highlights include Kaun Banega Crorepati, Anupama, Pushpa: The Rule Part 2, and more.

Virgin TV celebrates South Asian Heritage Month with free premium channel access

Virgin Media is giving its TV customers complimentary access to 14 premium South Asian TV channels until 17 August, as part of its celebration of South Asian Heritage Month.

The channels form part of Virgin’s Asian Mela bundle, which typically costs £12 per month, and include a range of content across drama, lifestyle, comedy, movies and live sports.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pokémon Presents

The showcase is widely expected to feature updates on Pokémon Legends: Z-A

The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Presents set for longest showcase in two years with 24-minute livestream on July 22

Highlights

  • Pokémon Presents returns on Tuesday, 22 July, with a 24-minute showcase.
  • This is the longest Pokémon Presents since February 2023.
  • The livestream will be available globally on The Pokémon Company’s official YouTube channel.
  • Fans expect updates on Pokémon Legends: Z-A, among other titles.

Pokémon Presents returns with extended runtime

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the upcoming Pokémon Presents livestream, scheduled for Tuesday, 22 July, will run for 24 minutes, making it the longest presentation in two years.

According to Serebii.net’s Joe Merrick, the runtime was revealed via Pokémon Korea’s official YouTube channel. Based on his analysis, this makes the upcoming presentation the fourth-longest since the series began in June 2020, trailing only those in February 2023, August 2021, and August 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
GTA 6 performance leak

The same report claims that Rockstar and Sony have entered into a marketing partnership

YouTube/ Rockstar Games

GTA 6 performance leak points to 60fps on PS5 Pro

Highlights

  • GTA 6 is reportedly running at 60 frames per second on PS5 Pro
  • Performance for base PS5 and Xbox Series X/S remains unconfirmed
  • Leak comes from a source with a track record of accurate claims
  • Optimisation reportedly involves Sony engineers
  • Rockstar has not officially confirmed any platform-specific details

A new report suggests that Grand Theft Auto 6 will run at 60 frames per second, but only on the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro. The claim adds to a growing number of leaks around Rockstar’s next release, expected in May 2026.

The rumour has not been verified by Rockstar Games, and framerate details for the base PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S have not yet been confirmed.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc