Amanda Pritchard to step down as NHS England chief executive

AMANDA PTITCHARD, the first female chief executive of NHS England, is stepping down from her role.'

She announced her decision in a statement, calling it a "hugely difficult decision" but saying it was the right time to leave.

Pritchard took up the position in 2021, having previously served as NHS England’s chief operating officer and head of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust.

Her tenure included overseeing the NHS’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent recovery efforts.

Her departure comes as the government prepares for major reforms to NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care.

She stated that the "step change required" to implement these reforms would be best led by new leadership.

BBC sources have indicated that the government wants NHS England to be more closely aligned with the Department of Health, shifting focus from hospitals to community care.

Health secretary Wes Streeting thanked Pritchard for her leadership during what he described as the biggest health emergency in modern history.

NHS England chairman Richard Meddings called her departure a "huge loss," crediting her with guiding the NHS through pandemic recovery, staff strikes, and winter pressures.

Her resignation follows scrutiny from parliamentary committees, with MPs expressing frustration over her responses in hearings.

Sir James Mackey, chief executive of Newcastle Hospitals, will take over as interim head of NHS England. He said he was honoured to lead the organisation through the next phase of reform.