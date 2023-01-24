Alzheimer’s Research UK welcomes government’s vision to tackle dementia crisis

The charity said that the strategy must meet the mark for everyone affected by dementia, and it will hold government to account until it does.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

Alzheimer’s Research UK has welcomed the government’s commitment to increase healthy life expectancy, reduce ill-health and tackle the UK’s dementia crisis as part of its new major conditions strategy, a statement said.

The charity said that it wants to see the concept of brain health embedded within the strategy as a holistic approach to preventing dementia and promoting healthier lifestyles, the statement added.

The new UK wide strategy also aims to alleviate pressure on the health system.

According to the department of health and social care, the work combines its key commitments in mental health, cancer, dementia and health disparities into a single, powerful strategy.

An interim report on the strategy will be published in the summer.

“Given the scale of the challenges that the UK health and care system is facing, the government’s holistic approach aimed at breaking down the walls between how different diseases are managed is welcome and sensible. As part of this vision, Alzheimer’s Research UK wants to see the government champion the concept of brain health,” said Samantha Benham-Hermetz, director of policy and public affairs at Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“The best advice to look after our brains also has benefits beyond dementia and can help prevent other diseases too, like heart disease and cancer, which also cause thousands of deaths and drive health inequalities across the UK. If this government strategy were to promote the concept of good brain health throughout our lives, we believe it has the potential to make huge strides in reducing ill health and the subsequent pressure on our health and care systems.”