Alok Sharma meets India's Modi to discuss climate change ahead of COP26 - EasternEye
Trending Now

Alok Sharma meets India’s Modi to discuss climate change ahead of COP26


(Photo of Alok Sharma by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images).
(Photo of Alok Sharma by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images).

BRITISH MP and the president-designate of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) Alok Sharma on Tuesday(16) met Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to discuss the India-UK collaboration on climate change.



The COP26 will be hosted by the UK in November 2021 in Glasgow.

“Pleased to meet with COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG today. We discussed India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and COP26,” Modi tweeted after the meet.

“My best wishes to UK for successful organisation of the climate summit.”





Modi reiterated India’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and to work constructively for the successful outcome at COP26.

He also expressed his commitment to work with his British counterpart Boris Johnson to further strengthen India-UK ties.

Sharma warmly recalled the prime minister’s address at the Climate Ambition Summit in December, 2020, a statement from PMO said.



Sharma also met external affairs minister S Jaishankar and discussed India’s green growth initiatives.

“Glad to meet COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG. Good discussions on India’s Green Growth initiatives and the climate change agenda,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“India looks forward to the UK leadership to deliver on the unresolved issues of the Paris Agreement including long-term climate finance and other key issues.”

Sharma also met environment minister Prakash Javadekar.












Most Popular

Makers eyeing summer release for Vidya Balan’s Sherni

Aftab Shivdasani joins the cast of Neeraj Pandey’s Special OPS 1.5: The Himmat Story

Nagarjuna wraps up the shooting of Brahmastra

Shreya Ghoshal: My voice and Deepika Padukone’s face have become quite synonymous

Telugu film Uppena hits the jackpot at the box-office



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×