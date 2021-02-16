Alok Sharma meets India’s Modi to discuss climate change ahead of COP26

BRITISH MP and the president-designate of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) Alok Sharma on Tuesday(16) met Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to discuss the India-UK collaboration on climate change.







The COP26 will be hosted by the UK in November 2021 in Glasgow.

“Pleased to meet with COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG today. We discussed India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and COP26,” Modi tweeted after the meet.

“My best wishes to UK for successful organisation of the climate summit.”







Modi reiterated India’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and to work constructively for the successful outcome at COP26.

He also expressed his commitment to work with his British counterpart Boris Johnson to further strengthen India-UK ties.

Sharma warmly recalled the prime minister’s address at the Climate Ambition Summit in December, 2020, a statement from PMO said.







Sharma also met external affairs minister S Jaishankar and discussed India’s green growth initiatives.

“Glad to meet COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG. Good discussions on India’s Green Growth initiatives and the climate change agenda,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“India looks forward to the UK leadership to deliver on the unresolved issues of the Paris Agreement including long-term climate finance and other key issues.”

Sharma also met environment minister Prakash Javadekar.





