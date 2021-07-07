All about Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek Bajaj

By: ASJAD NAZIR

DASHING model turned actor Abhishek Bajaj made a name for himself on top TV serials like Dil De Ke Dekho and Ek Nanad ki Khushiyon Ki Chabhi Meri Bhabhi before making the leap to cinema with 2019 film Student Of The Year 2.

He will next be seen in high-profile film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the second season of hit show Your Honor and a host of other interesting projects.

Eastern Eye caught up with Abhishek Bajaj for a quick catch up.

Which of your roles has given you the greatest joy?

I really enjoyed playing Rahul from the show Dil Deke Dekho. The show used to air on SAB TV and was well appreciated by audiences.

Does your approach between television and films change?

The only change in television is we don’t get time to prepare our scenes. And whereas in films we do get time to do a detailed study and research about the character and their emotions. I can go more deeper into the skin of my character. But I usually follow my director’s instructions because every director has a different perspective. I also add my own flavour to every character that I play.

Are you fully focused on films right now?

I am totally focused on cinema right now, but also web shows. I have totally invested my everything into it and am open to taking on new challenges.

Tell us about your forthcoming projects?

Right now, I am doing Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. And there’s another show for Sony LIV called Your Honor. These are the projects I am currently working upon and looking forward to sharing with audiences.

Which of your forthcoming characters challenged you most?

The most challenging character in my entire life has been the one which I am playing right now in Your Honor. I have never been even close to what he is. This one’s the toughest I have ever taken on.

Do you have a dream role?

I would love to play Brad Pitt from Troy, Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders and Ragnarok from Vikings.

Who is your acting hero?

I always look up to good performances. I don’t have a particular acting hero, but whoever performs well I always seek inspiration from them.

What type of content do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

I don’t enjoy horror and romantic films. I love action, period drama, sci-fi and thriller.

What would have been your career path if you hadn’t become an actor?

I was always confused between power and fame. (Laughs) I wanted to become a CBI officer but that wasn’t in my destiny.

You are a versatile actor, but is finding good roles to play the biggest challenge you face?

It is challenging to get a good role because it is not about how good you are, it is about how confident the other person is about you. So that’s very challenging.

What is it that inspires you as an actor?

Everything inspires me, whether it is people and nature around me.

Instagram: @humarabajaj24