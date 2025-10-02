Alia Bhatt reveals the real reason she said yes to Ranbir Kapoor and it’s not what you think

Highlights:
- Alia describes her bond with Ranbir as a natural, best-friend dynamic from the start.
- She admits they love trolling each other more than anyone else.
- The actress reveals becoming parents to Raha has fundamentally changed their relationship.
- She predicts Ranbir will be an intensely overprotective father as Raha grows up.
- Their intimate home wedding was chosen because they are self-confessed homebodies.
Let's be honest, everyone wanted to know what finally convinced Alia Bhatt to marry Ranbir Kapoor and she just spelled it out. During a recent talk show appearance, she didn't bother with vague, poetic answers. She got straight to the point and the answer had nothing to do with a grand fairytale. It was far more basic than that, and honestly, it makes complete sense.
Alia Bhatt reveals the real reason she said yes to Ranbir Kapoor and it will surprise you Getty Images
What is Alia and Ranbir's relationship really like?
Alia basically said what she and Ranbir have is far more real. "Ranbir and I have a natural friendship," she said. That's the bedrock of it all. "I married him because he is wonderful to me and also as a human being." And then she mentioned the trolling. "One hundred per cent the person I love trolling the most is him and the person he loves trolling the most is me."
Alia Bhatt shares rare insights about her marriage to Ranbir KapoorGetty Images
Why did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a home wedding?
Everyone expected a massive Bollywood wedding for them, at a palace somewhere. But they did the complete opposite. Alia explained their thought process behind the decision. "We are homebodies, very socially awkward. We just wanted the closest people in our lives with us. I did not want to be attending to people at our wedding." They considered other venues, but ultimately decided to keep it personal. "We said we'll go on holiday to those places instead."
Parenthood has deepened Alia and Ranbir’s connectionGetty Images
How has becoming parents changed them?
The arrival of their daughter, Raha, has fundamentally shifted their dynamic. Alia stated plainly that things are totally different now. Where they were a couple before, they have solidified into a proper unit. It’s a deeper, more entrenched kind of partnership. And looking ahead, Alia can already foresee the comedy. She joked that she can easily imagine a future where Ranbir, the doting dad, is literally kicking out any boy who dares to come to their house to see Raha. The overprotective father role seems to be his next big performance.