  • Sunday, October 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Alex Salmond, former Scottish first minister, dies at 69

Salmond, who served as Scotland’s leader from 2007 to 2014, reportedly fell ill after delivering a speech in North Macedonia, according to media reports.

Salmond was known for turning the SNP from a minor party into the dominant political force in Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

SCOTLAND’S former first minister and leader of the independence movement, Alex Salmond, has died at the age of 69. The Scottish National Party (SNP), which Salmond once led, confirmed his death on Saturday.

Salmond, who served as Scotland’s leader from 2007 to 2014, reportedly fell ill after delivering a speech in North Macedonia, according to media reports.

“Alex Salmond, former leader of the SNP and first minister of Scotland, has died,” the SNP posted on its official X account, alongside a black-and-white image of Salmond. The statement credited his leadership for bringing the SNP into the political mainstream and shaping the Scottish government, calling him “a titan of the independence movement.”

Politicians from across the spectrum paid tribute to Salmond, acknowledging his significant impact on Scottish politics.

Keir Starmer called him “a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics” with a lasting legacy. Rishi Sunak said that while he disagreed with Salmond on the issue of Scottish independence, there was no doubting his political skill and passion.

Scotland’s current first minister and SNP leader, John Swinney, expressed his shock and sadness, calling Salmond’s death untimely. “Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country he loved and its independence,” Swinney said.

Political career

Salmond was known for turning the SNP from a minor party into the dominant political force in Scotland. His leadership saw the SNP secure a historic majority in Scotland’s 2011 devolved parliament election, breaking the long-standing Labour-Conservative two-party dominance.

This victory gave Salmond the political momentum to push for a referendum on Scottish independence, which David Cameron agreed to in 2014. Although the “yes” campaign for independence was defeated by 55 per cent to 45 per cent, it elevated the question of independence to the forefront of UK politics.

Following the referendum, Salmond stepped down as SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister, handing over leadership to Nicola Sturgeon. He later returned to Westminster as an MP but lost his seat in 2017.

Legacy and later years

Salmond’s later years in politics were marked by controversy. In 2018, he resigned from the SNP amid allegations of sexual misconduct. He faced 14 charges, including rape and sexual assault, but was acquitted in 2020. Prior to this, Salmond won £500,000 in compensation from the Scottish government for its handling of the investigation.

Despite the personal and political rift that followed, Sturgeon acknowledged Salmond’s significance. In her statement, she expressed sorrow at his death, reflecting on their partnership as one of the most successful in UK politics, though noting the breakdown of their relationship in later years. Salmond also played a crucial role in advancing the cause of Scottish independence.

In recent years, Salmond founded the pro-independence Alba Party, though it did not achieve the electoral success of the SNP.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
News

Boris Johnson praises Modi’s ‘astral energy’ in memoir
News

DP World pauses £1bn investment in a blow to government
HEADLINE STORY

TD Bank, led by Bharat Masrani, pleads guilty to federal law violation
HEADLINE STORY

How Labour lost the Asian vote
HEADLINE STORY

UK economy returns to growth ahead of budget
News

Ratan Tata: Indian tycoon who built a global empire
HEADLINE STORY

Harry Brook scores triple century against Pakistan
News

Ratan Tata, Indian business icon, dies at 86
News

Badenoch and Jenrick left in Tory leadership race
News

Immigration pushes UK population to 68.3 million
News

Child poverty in UK reaches three million: Report
HEADLINE STORY

Comment: How to ‘be more normal’ in our diverse democracy
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Alex Salmond Alex Salmond, former Scottish first minister, dies at 69
Lost album from late music giant reaches great heights
Abid Iqbal: A great British hero of qawwali
UK’s Chagos Islands deal a ‘step towards justice for inhabitants’
Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Henika Patel: Seeking the inner Sensual spirit