Akshay Kumar becomes the only Indian to make it to the Forbes 2020 list of 100 Highest-Paid Celebs

2019 was a great year for Akshay Kumar, he starred in four blockbusters like Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. And now, the actor has made it to the Forbes list of highest-paid celebs in the world.

He is at No. 52 in the list with pre-tax earnings of $48 million. While talking about it, the actor said, “I just wanted to earn around 1 crore rupees, that’s it. But I’m a human being, and when I made my first, I thought, why can’t I make 100 crores. To be honest there was no stopping me.”

Well, according to Forbes, one of the reasons Akshay has made it to the list is because of his collaboration with Amazon Prime Video. The actor is going to make his digital debut with a series tentatively titled The End.

Akshay feels that for him everything has changed with time. He said, “From screenplays and scripts to technology and the way of shooting and the audience. The zeros in my check have changed. Everything has changed.”

Well, currently Akshay has as many as six films in his kitty, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, and Bell Bottom. Sooryavanshi, which also stars Katrina Kaif, was slated to release in March this year but has been postponed due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Laxmmi Bomb might get a digital release. However, the makers are yet to officially announce it. Well, talking about Prithviraj, the movie is slated to release on Diwali this year, but we wonder if it will be able to hit the screens as per the schedule.

Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, and Bell Bottom are slated to release in 2021.