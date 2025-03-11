AKRAM KHAN is a luminary in the world of dance, a choreographer and performer whose artistry transcends boundaries, blending the intricate rhythms of classical Indian Kathak with the fluidity of contemporary dance.

This duality – between classical Indian dance and contemporary expression – mirrors Khan's own journey as a British Bangladeshi artist who has become one of dance's most compelling voices.

His latest work, Gigenis: The Generation of the Earth – premiered at the Grand Théâtre de Provence in France in August last year, a month after his 50th birthday – exemplifies this fusion.

The unique work features an ensemble of seven renowned artists of Indian classical dance, including Khan, in perfect synchronicity with seven live Indian classical musicians, their bodies weaving ancient tales from the Mahabharata into a stark commentary on modern warfare and feminine resilience.

It’s a homecoming of sorts – at the age of 13, he was cast in Peter Brook’s Shakespeare Company production of Mahabharata. The show also marked Khan’s profound return to his Kathak roots while pushing the boundaries of storytelling through movement.

Born in London in 1974 to Bangladeshi parents, Khan started his training in Kathak at the age of seven and made his stage debut with the Adventures of Mowgli tour 1984–1985 produced by the Academy of Indian Dance, now Akademi South Asian Dance.

In 2022, he revisited Rudyard Kipling’s classic with his show Jungle Book reimagined, retelling the journey of Mowgli through the eyes of a refugee caught in a world devastated by the impact of climate change.

In 2000, he established the Akram Khan Company, now a powerhouse of cross-disciplinary innovation, with a major international presence and busy tours that reach out to many cultures and peoples across the globe.

The accolades that followed speak to his mastery: two Laurence Olivier Awards – Best New Dance Production for DESH (2012) and Outstanding Achievement in Dance for XENOS (2019) – alongside the prestigious Bessie Award (2014) and the International Society for the Performing Arts Distinguished Artist Award (2011), among others.

He is also the winner of the Outstanding Achievement in Dance and Choreography award at the 2017 Eastern Eye Arts, Culture & Theatre Awards.

He has been awarded honorary doctorates by De Montfort University (2004), his alma mater, Roehampton University (2010), the University of London (2015) and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (2024). In 2022, Khan was announced as the new chancellor of De Montfort University.

His contributions to dance earned him an MBE in 2005, yet perhaps more telling is his company's commitment to nurturing new talent, particularly from underrepresented communities.