  • Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Ajay Devgn set to shoot the final schedule of his much-awaited sports film Maidaan

Ajay Devgn (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has his platter filled with multiple exciting projects, one of them being Maidaan wherein he plays a football coach and manager. Produced by Boney Kapoor in association with ZEE Studios, the film has faced a slew of setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic. As if that was not enough, cyclone Tauktae ravaged its sets in the month of May.

At the latest we hear is that Maidaan is finally back on track. According to reports, the film will now shoot for its final schedule for 25 days from mid-October. The makers have started the preparations to rebuild a stadium in Madh Island where they will be filming the climax sequences and other important portions.

“The shoot is expected to begin around October 25 and will continue till the first week of December, with breaks in between to secure the football field. Ajay will shoot the climax, which includes recreating the 1962 Asian Games final match in Jakarta where India bagged the gold medal,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

Reportedly, the team wrapped up a week-long schedule of the film recently without Ajay Devgn. They shot portions of the 1952 Helsinki Olympic Games where India was humiliated by Yugoslavia in the preliminary round.

Directed by Amit R Sharma, Maidaan is said to be based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the late coach and manager of the Indian football team in the ’50s and ’60s. In addition to Maidaan, Devgn has his own directorial Mayday, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and Indra Kumar’s Thank God in the pipeline. The National Film Award-winning actor is also making his digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

