Air pollution: The invisible threat on our doorstep

Kashif Ahmed is encouraging people to share their experiences of how air pollution affects their health

Kashif Ahmed

By: Eastern Eye

I’VE lived in Bradford all my life. I am so fond of the city, but there’s an invisible threat on our doorstep that’s a constant concern for my family and on a bad day, it can leave us coughing, wheezing and fighting for breath.

As someone who has asthma, exposure to toxic air can make my symptoms much worse and even trigger an asthma attack. It’s not just me who’s affected in the family – my two young sons, brother and niece all have the condition.

Every day, millions of families in the UK, including mine, are exposed to toxic air pollution without even realising it.

Wherever you are, there is a very high chance you are breathing in air that breaches the World Health Organization’s recommended limits, posing a significant public health risk.

The number of cars that I see here now, compared to when I was younger, has shot up, and that’s just on our street. Cars are a problem because much of this pollution is coming from vehicle emissions, especially from older diesel engines.

The next generation are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of dirty air. Air pollution can stunt the growth of children’s lungs, cause people to develop lung conditions and leave people like me who have asthma struggling to breathe.

Every child deserves to breathe clean air. As a parent of children with asthma, the fear for my sons’ futures is a constant knot in my stomach. I dread to think what the polluted air is doing to their developing lungs.

Statistics show that south Asians with asthma in the UK tend to have a tougher time than others. We get diagnosed later, end up in the hospital more often, and even have a higher chance of dying from our lung condition. It’s scary, and it shouldn’t be this way.

I’ve been working with Asthma + Lung UK to raise awareness about air pollution in my community by sharing my story and speaking at community events about the impact air pollution has on my lungs and on those of my little ones.

There are things we can all do, especially those of us struggling with a lung condition.

Asthma + Lung UK has some tips that have helped on high air pollution days:

Limit outdoor activities and exercise so you avoid breathing in too much polluted air.

Go out earlier in the day when air quality tends to be better.

Stay on quieter, back streets if possible, avoiding areas where there’s a lot of traffic.

Walk on the inside of the pavement because pollution levels are lower the further you are from the traffic.

Keep your car windows closed if you’re driving, especially if you’re driving in slow moving traffic.

Be prepared by checking pollution levels in your area. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs produces a UK wide pollution forecast every day, and for the next five days, so you can check to see if your local area is likely to be affected.

These are small things, but they can make a difference. Clean air is a basic right, and it’s shocking that people, especially children, are being exposed to high levels of toxic air that can make them sick.

Together, we can raise awareness and fight for the clean air we all deserve. If you have a lung condition that you think is being triggered by air pollution, let your voice be heard. Talk to your friends and family, share your experiences, and let’s push for change.

Together, we can make a difference.