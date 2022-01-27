Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 27, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 491,700
Total Cases 40,371,500
Today's Fatalities 573
Today's Cases 2,86,384
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 491,700
Total Cases 40,371,500
Today's Fatalities 573
Today's Cases 2,86,384

Business

Air India sold to Tata after 69 years in government hands

An Air India aircraft prepares to land at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on January 27, 2022. The airline is sold back to its founders – the Tatas. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S beleaguered national carrier landed back in the hands of its founders on Thursday (27), decades after it was nationalised and following years as a monumental burden on the public purse.

Tata, a sprawling family-owned conglomerate with interests ranging from tea to software, is back in charge of Air India after concluding a Rs 180 billion (£1.79 bn) deal.

Thursday’s handover marked the end of a long search for a buyer by India’s government, which has spent nearly $15 bn (£11.21 bn) propping up the airline since 2009.

“We are totally delighted that this process is complete and very happy to have Air India back,” Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran told reporters after meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi.

“We look forward to working with everyone to create a world-class airline.”

Air India was founded in 1932 and its maiden flight was piloted by JRD Tata, then-chairman of the eponymous firm.

The airline offered a slice of the high life, showcasing Bollywood actresses in its advertisements and even commissioning Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali to design its ashtrays.

India’s newly independent government bought a majority stake in 1953 but by the end of the century the venture was struggling to compete with Gulf carriers and no-frills airlines.

Successive Indian governments tried to privatise the company but its huge debts and New Delhi’s insistence on retaining a stake – since abandoned – put off would-be buyers.

Tata will take on around a quarter of Air India’s Rs 615 bn (£6.11 bn) debt, while the remainder will be transferred to a special-purpose vehicle.

In return, it gets a fleet of around 120 aircraft, 6,200 airport gate slots in India and a further 900 overseas for a carrier that operates half of all international flights from India.

Analysts believe the deal will give the struggling airline a much-needed lift.

“Air India is one of the most neglected government organisations ever. Now that freshness will come back,” aviation sector analyst Mark Martin said.

“We’ll see an Air India which is more bright, more chirpier, more customer-friendly, more people-oriented.”

Tata Group is one of India’s biggest and oldest companies with a workforce of more than 800,000 people across steelmaking, automobiles and tech.

It already owns a 51 per cent stake in rival airline Vistara alongside minority partner Singapore Airlines and a majority stake in AirAsia’s India operations.

While the Air India purchase will consolidate Tata’s grip on the market, aviation expert Dhiraj Mathur said the conglomerate still faced a challenging battle to turn around the airline’s fortunes.

“It’s going to be a long and difficult road. There will be issues about the age of the aircraft, their maintenance,” he said.

“There will be issues around… what they are going to do with the staff and so on. There are many challenges.”

India’s government is planning to sell off a suite of other public assets including oil and gas corporation Bharat Petroleum and insurance agency LIC.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Stage set for Air India handover to Tata Group
INDIA
India’s Clean Slate Filmz strikes $54m deal with Amazon, Netflix
INDIA
HUL says India among top three priority markets
INDIA
OneWeb ties up with Hughes for India operations
PAKISTAN
Pakistan raises $1 bn through Islamic bond at record cost
INDIA
Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
UK
Switch Mobility raising funds for expansion plans
UK
Start-up to begin driverless food delivery trial this year
UK
India-UK trade talks will conclude quickly: West Midlands mayor
Business
Trade minister bats for reduced tariffs on British car exports
INDIA
India extends curbs on international flights till Feb 28
US
5G launches in US without huge impact on flights
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Mouni Roy marries Dubai-based partner Suraj Nambiar in Goa
Air India sold to Tata after 69 years in government…
Victoria Hislop urges to stop discrimination against people affected by…
Urmila Matondkar: From child star to cinema queen
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids…
Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE